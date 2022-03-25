Earth Week Celebration Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
March 25, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort officials announced the annual Earth Week Celebration at the Animal Kingdom theme park would take place April 18-24.
During the popular Disney event, guests will be treated to unique character sightings, fun learning opportunities, specialty merchandise, themed food and beverages, a limited-time Wilderness Explorer badge and more.
Highlights of the week include the Discovery Island Character Cruise sailing around Discovery River, nature-themed challenges, Earth Day Celebration Magic Shots and Tiny World Shots and a wide selection of Earth Week eats.
“Earth Day 2022 is one day, April 22, but our celebration of this planet we call home is so magical, it goes on all year long,” Disney Animal Kingdom vice president Sarah Riles said. “We invite guests to join in fun that is both entertaining and inspiring.”
Throughout April, guests can learn to draw Disney characters at The Animation Experience at Conservation Station, while visitors on Kilimanjaro Safaris can marvel at animals and meet the newest arrivals. Shoppers can also score Earth Day 2022 limited-edition items.
In addition, Disney theme park visitors will be able to view a detailed sand sculpture celebrating Disneynature’s Polar Bear, starting on April 2. The events were designed to make guests part of the park’s conservation story and connect them with many of the animal species the Disney Conservation Fund is working to protect.
