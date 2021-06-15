Firework Spectaculars Return to Disney Parks This Summer
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2021
Beginning in July, guests to Disney World and Disneyland theme parks will be able to enjoy the return of fireworks shows, just in time for Independence Day.
What’s more magical than celebrating the nation’s birth in the happiest place on Earth?
Beginning July 1, guests to Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT at Walt Disney World will be able to enjoy all the fireworks they want. Cinderella Castle will feature projections and pyrotechnics with its “Happily Ever After” fireworks performance, while EPCOT will offer music and fireworks over World Showcase Lagoon with its “EPCOT Forever” performance.
On July 4, guests to California’s Disneyland will be able to see “Mickey’s Mix Magic,” complete with projections, lasers, fireworks and a dance party on Main Street.
The fireworks performances have been canceled since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, there are more signs of the parks’ return to normal operations than just the return of the fireworks shows. Earlier this week, both Disneyland and Disney World dropped their indoor mask requirements for vaccinated individuals.
Disney World had dropped its outdoor mask requirement back in May. Disneyland does not require masks outdoors, either.
Disney lovers who are missing that extra nighttime flair to the parks can enjoy a virtual viewing of “Happily Ever After” with #DisneyMagicMoments.
Both Disneyland and Disney World have attendance requirements, which should be read prior to entering either park.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Florida, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS