No More Masks Needed Indoors for Disney World’s Vaccinated Guests
Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 11, 2021
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida today announced that it will be scaling down some of its COVID-19 precautions for fully vaccinated guests, starting June 15.
For fully vaccinated visitors, masks will no longer be required while indoors in most areas, except while aboard any Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Skyliner.
While Cast Members won’t be checking parkgoers for proof of vaccination, those who aren’t fully immunized are expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas and attractions, the resort wrote in an update posted on its official website.
On June 15, the resort will also begin relaxing its physical distancing guidelines for guests, which it noted will be evident in queues and at theatres, shops, restaurants and boarding areas for attractions and transportation.
Disney’s largest theme park is making such protocol adjustments in light of the CDC’s updated guidelines released last month, which stated that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or physically distance while indoors or outdoors. The changes were also encouraged by the recent easing of COVID-19 measures by public health and government officials, in response to robust vaccination volumes and dwindling infection rates throughout the U.S.
Disney World had already dropped outdoor mask requirements for all guests in mid-May, but face coverings had still been required upon entering and throughout all attractions; at all theatres, including theatre entrances; for all transportation, including transportation entrances; and all other indoor locations, including restaurants, except while actively eating or drinking. At the same time, the resort phased out temperature checks for park visitors.
As for Disneyland Resort in California, it seems likely that the masking requirements within the resort will remain in effect even after the state lifts its broader mask mandate on June 15, along with all capacity restrictions. The resort will, however, begin welcoming back out-of-state visitors on that date, whereas only California residents were allowed previously, due to a state-imposed ordinance.
