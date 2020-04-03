Disney Parks Offer Refunds, Extended Passes During Closures
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 03, 2020
Disney has revealed new details regarding partial refunds, pass extensions and waived payments for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders during the theme parks' indefinite closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the latest details reported by Walt Disney World News Today, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders who have paid in full will have their passes extended for the number of days the parks are closed.
Delta Air Lines Updates Travel Waiver PoliciesAirlines & Airports
Greater Miami CVB Launches Program to Support Front-Line...Destination & Tourism
Mexican Officials Announce Closure of Beaches, Over 1,100 HotelsDestination & Tourism
Passengers Being Evacuated as Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally DockCruise Line & Cruise Ship
As an alternative to an extended expiration, Annual Passholders who are paid in full can choose to receive a partial refund for the closure period.
Starting on Sunday, April 5, Disney will automatically stop and waive payments for Annual Passholders on the Monthly Payment Plan while the parks are closed. The parks will also retroactively refund monthly payments that were made between March 14 and April 4.
Monthly payments will resume on their regularly scheduled dates when the parks reopen but pass expiration dates will not be extended under this option.
With its parks, hotels, stores and cruise line temporarily shuttered, Disney has joined the fight against COVID-19, recently donating supplies to healthcare workers on the frontlines.
For more information on Florida, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS