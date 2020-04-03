Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Fri April 03 2020

Disney Parks Offer Refunds, Extended Passes During Closures

Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 03, 2020

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park
PHOTO: Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park. (photo via Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)

Disney has revealed new details regarding partial refunds, pass extensions and waived payments for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders during the theme parks' indefinite closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the latest details reported by Walt Disney World News Today, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders who have paid in full will have their passes extended for the number of days the parks are closed.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

Delta Air Lines Updates Travel Waiver Policies

Airlines & Airports
Peaceful promenade in Miami

Greater Miami CVB Launches Program to Support Front-Line...

Destination & Tourism
Sunset at the beach. Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico. (photo via ChepeNicoli / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexican Officials Announce Closure of Beaches, Over 1,100 Hotels

Destination & Tourism
PHOTO: Holland America Line

Passengers Being Evacuated as Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally Dock

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

As an alternative to an extended expiration, Annual Passholders who are paid in full can choose to receive a partial refund for the closure period.

Starting on Sunday, April 5, Disney will automatically stop and waive payments for Annual Passholders on the Monthly Payment Plan while the parks are closed. The parks will also retroactively refund monthly payments that were made between March 14 and April 4.

Monthly payments will resume on their regularly scheduled dates when the parks reopen but pass expiration dates will not be extended under this option.

With its parks, hotels, stores and cruise line temporarily shuttered, Disney has joined the fight against COVID-19, recently donating supplies to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

For more information on Florida, California

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Las Vegas Sign

Nevada Extends Casino Closures Through April

TravelPulse Podcast: Expert Financial Advice to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021

Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Aulani Resorts Taking Bookings After June 1

Past Theme Park Guests Post Disney Experiences for Others to Enjoy Virtually

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS