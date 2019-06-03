Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Frescos Come to Orange County, CA
Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 03, 2019
Have you ever had a hankering to pop off on that tour of Italy you’ve been dreaming of, but just couldn’t find the time to take? Now just might be the time to savor a taste of the Eternal City’s ageless wonders without having to travel too far from home.
Open now through January 1, 2020, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has come to the Cathedral Cultural Center on the Christ Cathedral Campus in Orange County, CA — bringing a life-size, up-close, and never-before-seen perspective of the iconic master’s frescos well within reach for many who have yet to make the trip to see these timeless works firsthand; as well as affording those who have already seen the Vatican originals in all their grandeur to observe the paintings in unprecedented proximity. And, while you’ll never be allowed to snap pics of the actual Sistine Chapel, flashless photos for personal use are, in fact, permitted here.
With special expertise and care, the Michelangelo’s masterpieces have been reproduced using state-of-the-art technology that brings audiences face-to-face with to the intricacies of Michelangelo’s masterpiece. Through 34 near-life-size panel reproductions, all key images from the Chapel are included in the exhibit, offering an in-depth examination of such iconic images as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.
Art lovers, history buffs, and the devout will be treated to a contemporary and curated experience of these classic artworks — uncluttered, self-paced, and in-depth. The overwhelming impression for the observer will be the dimensions of the art, the closeness to the picture, and the modern style of the exhibition.
The Diocese of Orange welcomes this exhibit to the campus as part of a year-long celebration at Christ Cathedral (the building previously known as Crystal Cathedral), which will be re-dedicated in July following more than a year’s worth of renovations.
The installation provides an enriching alternative (or addition) to the usual theme-park excursions for resident and visitors of Southern California.
Guests can further enhance their experiences by adding an optional $5 audio guide rental (with narrative accompaniment available in four languages); or rent a set of Augmented Reality goggles for $5, which, when aimed at each fresco, will initiate the audio guide, and bring the art to life.
Ticket prices start at $18 and are available online or at the Cathedral’s Box Office. Special rates are available for students, seniors, members of the military, and parties of ten or more.
For more information, visit www.sistineexhibit.com.
For more information on Orange County, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS