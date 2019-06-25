'Stranger Things' Theme to Take Over Santa Monica Pier, Coney Island
Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 25, 2019
For fans of 80’s nostalgia and Netflix’ hit sci-fi television series, there’s no better place to ramp up this summer for Season 3 of “Stranger Things” than Los Angeles’ famed Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, which will be hosting a Stranger Things Season 3-themed, pop-up fair for one weekend only.
The fantastical world of Hawkins, Indiana, set in the summer of 1985, will manifest itself on the Pacific coast, transforming Santa Monica’s iconic Pacific Wheel ferris wheel into the Hawkins Wheel and its Playland Arcade into the Hawkins’ Palace Arcade.
The weekend-long phenomenal affair brings with it plenty of classically-inspired carnival games, eating contests, a slime-filled dunk tank, and a Demogorgon-infested Curiosity House. Rockin’ 80’s cover bands are scheduled to take center stage during the event, which will also feature performances by Hawkins High cheerleaders.
Fans can stop off at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream truck (which is said to be making an appearance in Season 3) and the Hawkins Bike Shop, where one lucky fan could win Max's BMX.
The Stranger Things 3 Fun Fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. both days and admission is free.
East-coasters need not fret, as they’ll get their crack at all the other-worldly entertainment the following weekend, when the Stranger Things theme takes over Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in Brooklyn’s Coney Island on Thursday, July 4 (the same day Stranger Things 3 drops on Netflix) and continues through Sunday, July 7.
