TravelPulse Podcast: Cruise vs. All-Inclusive Resort
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 29, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ryan Taylor, owner of Ryan Fitness and Travel, to talk about the latest trending news in the travel industry, including how busy Thanksgiving travel week was, Frontier's big decision and more.
Later, the two dive into cruising and all-inclusive resorts, debating the two vacation types, discussing the best time to book for each, and how they blend together with all-inclusive cruising.
The discussion on cruising vs. all-inclusive resorts begins after the 15-minute mark.
This week's episode is sponsored by Excellence Collection. Discover relaxation and romance with The Excellence Collection. Explore tailored vacation experiences in 8 All Inclusive resorts set on some of the most stunning beaches in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay. Enjoy an ambiance of love in the couples-only Beloved hotels, adults-only exclusivity in Excellence Resorts, and fun for all ages at Finest Resorts. Choose your ideal tropical paradise today! Visit theexcellencecollection.com for more information.
