TravelPulse Podcast: Cruise vs. All-Inclusive Resort

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 29, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ryan Taylor, owner of Ryan Fitness and Travel, to talk about the latest trending news in the travel industry, including how busy Thanksgiving travel week was, Frontier's big decision and more.

Later, the two dive into cruising and all-inclusive resorts, debating the two vacation types, discussing the best time to book for each, and how they blend together with all-inclusive cruising.

The discussion on cruising vs. all-inclusive resorts begins after the 15-minute mark.

