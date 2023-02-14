TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Portugal
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 14, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman records from Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace. He's joined by his colleague John Kirk, President and Editor in Chief of TravelPulse Canada.
The two first discuss the top trending news from the last week, including the continued saga that is Spirit and JetBlue's attempt at a merger, Amsterdam's big news and more. Later, they discuss their first impressions of being in Porto, Portugal.
Bowman also interviews Luis Araujo, Visit Portugal's President and CEO and Nuno Fazenda, Portugal's Secretary of Tourism. The discussions on Portugal begin just before the 22-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
