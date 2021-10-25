Last updated: 05:43 PM ET, Mon October 25 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: River Cruise vs. Ocean Cruise

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2021

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry, including some good news for the travel industry.

Later in the show, Debbie Fiorino, Senior Vice President and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings and Godmother of the river cruise ship AmaSiena – we’ll discuss the latest in the cruise industry and what travelers need to know about river cruising vs. ocean cruising.

