TravelPulse Podcast: River Cruise vs. Ocean Cruise
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2021
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry, including some good news for the travel industry.
Later in the show, Debbie Fiorino, Senior Vice President and COO of Owned Brands for World Travel Holdings and Godmother of the river cruise ship AmaSiena – we’ll discuss the latest in the cruise industry and what travelers need to know about river cruising vs. ocean cruising.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
Moon Palace Cancun Announces Final Talent Lineup for Luke Bryan’s Sold-Out Show
Disney Cruise Line Will Debut Enchanting Cruise Ship Float in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Winter Holiday Events and Dates
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS