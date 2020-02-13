2020 Travvy Awards Honors Travel Industry's Best and Brightest
Features & Advice Donald Wood February 12, 2020
Forget the Academy Awards! The biggest spectacle this February was the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards.
The sixth annual Travvy Awards took place on February 12 at Gotham Hall in New York City and was hosted by Northstar Travel Group. The ceremony was sponsored by Allianz as well as ShoreTrips, Paradisus Resorts, La Coleccion and Travelex Insurance Services.
2020 Travvy Awards: The Islands of Tahiti Named Best DestinationDestination & Tourism
AmaWaterways Wins Big at 2020 Travvy AwardsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Allianz Named Top Travel Insurance Provider at 2020 Travvy AwardsDestination & Tourism
Funjet Receives Top Honors at the 2020 Travvy AwardsVacation Packages
Receiving one of the Travvy statuettes is considered a top honor in the travel industry, and over 290 awards were handed out at this year’s ceremony. The winning destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines and tour operators deliver the highest quality experiences.
The Travvys Awards have become such an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents who have direct knowledge about each category, company and organization nominated.
“The Travvy Awards are voted on by the real travel influencers – travel agents and travel advisors,” TravelPulse Managing Editor Eric Bowman said. “It’s a great event that showcases to the world who the best of the best is when it comes to all things related to travel. It truly is the Oscar’s of the travel industry, honoring the best and the brightest in an epic way at such an iconic space in New York City’s Gotham Hall.”
The nights ceremony was kicked off by the President of the Travel Group, Bob Sullivan, before being turned over to TravelPulse Canada President and Editor-In-Chief John Kirk:
We are underway! #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/90aNc6OA3y— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Welcome to the stage: John Kirk of @TravelPulseCA #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/ckbQUHG6pS— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
The 2020 edition of the Travvys also featured a performance from violinist Damien Escobar:
Before we start awarding the travel industry, enjoy the sweet sounds of Damien Escobar’s violin #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/JWFIFUP0lM— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Here is the complete list of the 2020 Travvy Award winners across all categories:
Airline Consolidators
Best Airline Consolidator – Overall: Centrav (Gold); Sky Bird Travel & Tours (Silver)
Airlines
Best Airline – International: Air New Zealand (Gold); Air Tahiti Nui (Silver)
Car Rentals
Best Car Rentals – Domestic: Enterprise-Rent-a-Car (Gold); Sixt (Silver)
Best Car Rentals – International: Auto Europe (Gold); Enterprise Holdings (Silver)
Best Car Rentals - Luxury/Exotic Fleet: Enterprise-Rent-a-Car (Gold); Auto Europe (Silver)
Best Car Rentals – Overall: Enterprise-Rent-a-Car (Gold); Auto Europe (Silver)
Enterprise Rent-A-Car with four golds and one silver in the Car Rental category @Enterprise #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/XIWkNM1jUI— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Best Chauffeured Services – Domestic: Carey International, Inc (Gold); Empire Limousine (Silver)
Best Chauffeured Services – Overall: Carey International, Inc (Gold); Empire Limousine (Silver)
Best Chauffeured Services -International: Carey International, Inc (Gold); Blacklane (Silver)
Cruises
Best Cruise Line – Alaska: Princess Cruises (Gold); Holland America Line (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Asia: Silversea Cruises (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Paul Gauguin Cruises (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line - Caribbean/Bahamas: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)
Best Cruise Line - Central &South America: Princess Cruises (Gold); Holland America Line (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Europe: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Viking Ocean Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line - Expedition/Adventure: Hurtigruten (Gold); G Adventures (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Family: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Carnival Cruise Line (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Hawaii: Norwegian Cruise Line (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – LGBTQ: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Royal Caribbean International (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Luxury: Crystal Cruises (Gold); Viking Ocean Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line – Overall: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)
Congrats to @RoyalCaribbean who took home TONS of Travvys, including Best Overall Cruise Line #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/U79NCVIs7b— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Best Cruise Line – Premium: Celebrity Cruises (Gold); Princess Cruises (Silver)
Best Cruise Line - U.S./Canada: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Holland America Line (Silver - tied); American Queen Steamboat Company (Silver - tied)
Best Cruise Line Website: www.royalcaribbean.com (Gold); norwegiancentral.ncl.com (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Contemporary: Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas (Gold); Norwegian Joy (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship - Expedition/Adventure: Celebrity Flora (Gold); Silversea Silver Explorer (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Large: Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas (Gold); Norwegian Joy (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Luxury: Regent Seven Seas Explorer (Gold); Crystal Symphony (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship - Mid-Size: Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam (Gold); Crystal Symphony (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Overall: Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas (Gold); Crystal Symphony (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Premium: Celebrity Edge (Gold); Azamara Quest (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship - River Cruise: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking Longship Vidar (Silver)
Best Cruise Ship – Small: Crystal Esprit (Gold); SeaDream I (Silver)
Best River Cruise Line - Africa/Egypt: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking River Cruises (Silver - tie)
Best River Cruise Line – Asia: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking River Cruises (Silver)
Best River Cruise Line – Europe: AmaWaterways (Gold - tie); Viking River Cruises (Gold - tie); Crystal Cruises (Silver)
Best River Cruise Line – Overall: AmaWaterways (Gold); Viking River Cruises (Silver - tie); Scenic (Silver - tie)
Congrats to @AmaWaterways for raking-in a plethora of Travvys in the River Cruise category! #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/sXocaYfLcC— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Best River Cruise Line - U.S.: American Queen Steamboat Company (Gold); American Cruise Lines (Silver)
Cruise Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International (Gold); Norwegian Cruise Line (Silver)
Special Needs: Royal Caribbean International (Gold) ; Holland America Line (Silver)
Travel Agent Only Website: www.royalcaribbean.com (Gold); www.carnival.com (Silver)
Destinations
Best City Destination - U.S./Canada: New York City (Gold); Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Destination Europe - Visit Britain (Gold); Malta (Silver)
Best Cruise Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); New Zealand (Silver)
Best Cruise Destination - Central & South America: Panama (Gold); Chile (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Jamaica (Gold); Puerto Rico (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination – Mexico: Riviera Maya (Gold); Riviera Nayarit (Silver)
Best Culinary Destination - U.S./Canada: New Orleans (Gold); Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Destination Overall: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Australia (Silver - tie); Jamaica (Silver - tie)
Best Expedition/Adventure Destination – Overall: Alaska (Gold); Chile (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Fiji (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Saint Lucia (Gold); Jamaica (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination – Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Baja California Sur (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Destination - U.S./Canada: Hawaii (Gold); US Virgin Islands (Silver)
Best LGBTQ Destination – Domestic: San Francisco (Gold); Miami Beach (Silver)
Best LGBTQ Destination – International: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Gold); Puerto Vallarta (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); New Zealand (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: Turks & Caicos (Gold); Barbados (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination – International: Barbados (Gold); Los Cabos (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination – Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Baja California Sur (Silver)
Best Luxury Destination - U.S./Canada: Hawaii (Gold); Miami Beach (Silver)
Best Tourism Board – Africa: South African Tourism (Gold); Ministry of Tourism of Morocco (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Tourism New Zealand (Gold); Tourism Australia (TA) (Silver)
Best Tourism Board - Caribbean/Bahamas: Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold); Discover Puerto Rico (Silver - tie); Barbados (Silver - tie)
The Jamaica Tourism Board won big tonight! Good thing @PhilipRose hit the gym before coming tonight. #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/bBQfQLUKqT— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Best Tourism Board – Mexico: Riviera Nayarit Visitors & Convention Bureau (Gold); Yucatan Convention Center (Silver)
Best Tourism Board – Overall: Jamaica Tourist Board (Gold) ; Tourism Australia (TA) (Silver - tie); Barbados (Silver - tie)
Best Tourism Board - U.S./Canada: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (Gold); Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (Silver - tie); New Orleans & Company (Silver - tie)
Best Wedding Destination - Caribbean/Bahamas: St. Lucia (Gold); Jamaica (Silver)
Best Wedding Destination – Mexico: Riviera Nayarit (Gold); Yucatan (Silver)
Best Wedding Destination -Overall: The Islands of Tahiti (Gold); Barbados (Silver)
Hotels & Resorts
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Caribbean/Bahamas: Sandals Emerald Bay (Gold); Riu Palace Paradise Island (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort – Mexico: Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun/Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Gold); RIU Palace Las Americas (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Caribbean/Bahamas: Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages (Gold); Moon Palace Jamaica (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Mexico: The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun (Gold); Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Mexico: UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Gold); Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun/Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Destination Weddings: Sandals Montego Bay (Gold); Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Resort – Honeymoons: Secrets St. James Montego Bay Resort (Gold); Sandals Grenada (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness: Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Gold); Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun/Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Silver)
Best All-Inclusive- Overall: Hyatt Ziva Cancun (Gold); UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Silver)
Best Boutique Hotel - Caribbean/Bahamas: Boucan by Hotel Chocolat, Saint Lucia (Gold); The House by Elegant Hotels (Silver)
Best Boutique Hotel – Overall: Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts (Gold); Boucan by Hotel Chocolat, Saint Lucia (Silver)
Best Boutique Hotel - U.S./Canada: The Little Nell, Aspen, Colo (Gold); The Jefferson, Washington, D.C (Silver)
Best Family Hotel/Resort – Asia: Hard Rock Hotel Bali (Gold); The Residence Maldives (Silver)
Best Family Hotel/Resort - Caribbean/Bahamas: Atlantis, Paradise Island (Gold); Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana (Silver)
Best Family Hotel/Resort - Central & South America: Riu Palace Costa Rica (Gold); Barcelo Tambor- Costa Rica (Silver)
Best Family Hotel/Resort – Mexico: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya (Gold); Paradisus Playa del Carmen (Silver - tie); Generations Riviera Maya by Karisma (Silver - tie)
Best Family Hotel/Resort - U.S./Canada: Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa (Gold); Big Cedar Lodge (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort - Caribbean/Bahamas: Jade Mountain, St. Lucia (Gold); Ladera Resort, St. Lucia (Silver)
Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort – Mexico: El Dorado Maroma, by Karisma (Gold); UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya (Silver)
Best Hotel Chain - All-Inclusive: Sandals Resorts (Gold); Karisma Hotels & Resorts (Silver - tie); Hyatt Ziva & Hyatt Zilara (Silver - tie)
.@SandalsResorts is going home with a bunch of Travvys tonight with wins across the Hotel & Resorts category #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/I25jQWiTOd— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Best Hotel Chain – Overall: Karisma Hotels & Resorts (Gold); RIU Hotels & Resorts (Silver)
Best Individual Hotel – Overall: Anse Chastenet, St Lucia (Gold); The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore (Silver)
Best Luxury Gaming Hotel/Resort – Domestic: The Bellagio, Las Vegas (Gold); ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Asia: The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore (Gold); The Legian Seminyak, Bali (Silver)
Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Caribbean/Bahamas: Azul Beach Resort Negril (Gold); Carlisle Bay, Antigua (Silver)
Best Premium Gaming Hotel/Resort – Domestic: MGM Grand, Las Vegas (Gold); Park MGM, Las Vegas (Silver)
Best Spa & Wellness Hotel/Resort – Mexico: Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun/Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos (Gold); Hyatt Zilara Cancun (Silver)
Best Spa & Wellness Resort – Domestic: Nobu Hotel Miami Beach (Gold); The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, FL (Silver)
Best Villa Rental Company – Overall: Villas of Distinction (Gold); Top Villas (Silver)
Best Water Park – Domestic: Universal's Volcano Bay, Orlando (Gold); Timber Ridge Lodge, Lake Geneva, WI (Silver)
Best Water Park – International: Experiencias Xcaret (Gold) ; Jewel Runaway Beach & Golf Resort, Montego Bay, Jamaica (Silver)
Rail Travel
Best Rail Experience North America: Rocky Mountaineer (Gold); Amtrak Vacations (Silver)
Best Rail Experience Worldwide: Railbookers (Gold); Amtrak Vacations (Silver)
Tour Operators
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Adventure/Expedition: G Adventures (Gold); Micato Safaris (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Africa: Abercrombie & Kent (Gold); Trafalgar (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Asia: Trafalgar (Gold); Goway Travel (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Trafalgar (Gold); G Adventures (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Europe: Trafalgar (Gold); Insight Vacations (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Family: Trafalgar (Gold); Tauck (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Luxury: Abercrombie & Kent (Gold); Kensington Tours (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - Mexico, South & Central America: Trafalgar (Gold); G Adventures (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Overall: Trafalgar (Gold); G Adventures (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator – Premium: Trafalgar (Gold); Insight Vacations (Silver)
Best Escorted Tour Operator - U.S./Canada: Trafalgar (Gold); Insight Vacations (Silver)
Best Shore Excursions: ShoreTrips (Gold); Resort for a Day (Silver)
Best Tour Guides: Trafalgar (Gold); G Adventures (Silver)
Best Tour Reservation Team: ShoreTrips (Gold); Trafalgar (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Africa: African Travel, Inc. (Gold); Travel Impressions (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Asia: GOGO Vacations (Gold); Chinatour.com International (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager - Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific: Goway Travel (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Caribbean: Funjet Vacations (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Europe: Travel Impressions (Gold); Europe Express (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Family: Funjet Vacations (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Hawaii: Blue Sky Tours (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – LGBTQ: GOGO Vacations (Gold); Zoom Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Luxury: Villas of Distinction (Gold); Travel Impressions (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Mexico: Funjet Vacations (Gold); Apple Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Overall: Funjet Vacations (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager – Premium: Travel Impressions (Gold); GOGO Vacations (Silver)
Best Vacation Packager - US/Canada: GOGO Vacations (Gold); Southwest Vacations (Silver)
Travel Agencies
Best Host Agency: Avoya Travel (Gold); Cruises Inc. (Silver)
Best Retail Travel Agency: World Travel Holdings (Gold); Elite Travel (Silver)
Best Travel Agency Consortium Cooperative or Franchise Group: CruiseOne/Dream Vacations (Gold); Travel Planners International (Silver)
Kevin Froemming of @PlayaResorts has the honor of this year’s Travvy Executive of the Year #Travvys2020 pic.twitter.com/Kv5HoiPtwL— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) February 13, 2020
Travel Insurance
Best Travel Insurance Provider – Overall: Allianz Global Assistance (Gold); AIG Travel (Silver)
Travel Technology
Best Car Rental Website: www.enterprise.com (Gold); www.autoeurope.com (Silver)
Best Host Agency Website: CruisesInc.com (Gold); www.AvoyaTravel.com (Silver)
Best Tour Operator Website: www.shoreexcursionsgroup.com (Gold); www.shoretrips.com (Silver)
Best Travel Agent Reservations System: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); My Cruise Control by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)
Best Travel Agent Training Program Overall: TASK Travel Agent Success Kit (Gold); Stuart Lloyd Cohen (Silver)
Best Travel Planning Technology: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); Travel Planner by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)
Best Travel Technology Provider: Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Gold); VAX VacationAccess (Silver)
To congratulate the winners and find out additional details about the event along with real-time photos, follow TravelPulse on social media and use the hashtag #Travvys2020.
