Are Cruise Lines Experiencing Greater Bookings With Easier COVID-19 Protocols?
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz August 31, 2022
The world’s major cruise lines have been busy amending their COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements throughout the month of August, with many of the changes going into effect in early September.
But are the new rules leading to an increase in bookings across major cruise lines?
The answer is a resounding, yes.
After making its own announcement about its easing of travel requirements, Carnival Cruise Line saw August 15 booking activity reach nearly double the level it was in 2019 on the same day.
“We have previously disclosed strong occupancy projections for the summer, and our bookings through the end of 2022 have also been very solid,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “With the further alignment of protocols to other vacation choices, our guests are booking the remaining 2022 inventory and getting a head start planning for 2023. Mid-August is typically not a busy month for cruise bookings, but it’s clear that pent-up demand for Carnival has not been satisfied and guests are responding very favorably to our updated protocols.”
Travel advisors have also been reaping the rewards of the line’s booking boom. Scott Lara of TheCruiseGenius.com books mostly Carnival and has seen a large increase in interest. “I’ve experienced a huge increase in calls since the change of COVID rules...most of my clients now feel cruising is safer now than three months ago.”
Carnival isn’t the only cruise line seeing a booking boom, though.
NCLH’s President, CEO and Director Frank del Rio commented on the boom during its second quarter earnings debriefing on August 9: “These modifications or protocols are meaningful and give us additional flexibility to reach a wider cruising population, reduce friction and travel-related hassles for our guests and bring greater variety to our itineraries. In fact, yesterday's announcement was an instant catalyst, resulting in one of our top three best booking days of the year.”
NCLH’s several cruise lines expect load factors, a key metric for the industry similar to occupancy, to increase to 80-85 percent in the next quarter, reaching over 100 percent in the second quarter of 2023.
“When compared to the same time in 2018 for 2019 sailings and taking into account capacity growth of approximately 20 percent, 2023 sales are a whopping 40 percent higher,” continued Del Rio.
Chris Caulfield, Owner/Cruise Consultant with CruiseOne, has experienced NCLH’s increase in bookings as a travel advisor: “My biggest sellers currently are Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, and this has only increased interest in going on a cruise. Many of my existing clients were just waiting for the protocols to be dropped. Now that they have dropped, they booked, or we are working on a date for them.”
Another cruise line, Holland America Line, reached its best booking levels this year during the month of August.
“In the month of August, we are seeing our strongest booking levels this year, including for people wanting to sail yet this summer and fall. Guests are responding to our unique offers such as Save on Sunshine as well as to our recently simplified COVID-19 protocols for sailings under 16 nights,” the line commented to TravelPulse’s request for information. “We also continue to see strong interest from guests looking to avoid an international flight by cruising roundtrip from U.S. ports. Holland America Line visits 91 countries and 225 ports roundtrip from the U.S., more than any other cruise line for longer voyages.”
Cheerie Dorris, owner of Cheerie Travel, LLC, an independent agency in the Avoya Travel Network, specializes in cruising and has seen an increase in interest due to the new changes along with attractive summer promotions.
“From my clients, I'm getting a lot of requests for Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Virgin Voyages who have attractive promotions that are driving interest right now, such as 2nd Guest 75 percent off on Celebrity, and Kids Sail Free on Royal Caribbean, No single supplement for Solo Sailors on Virgin Voyages this month and 50 percent off second sailor and No Kids onboard, which is proving very popular with many adult travelers.”
“Cruising is back, just like all travel, and 2023 is almost certain to be a record breaker,” Dorris continued. “And consumers know that prices will continue to rise since the demand is there, so if they plan on cruising, now is the time to book, before their desired cruise is any more expensive or worse...sold out.”
The lines enjoyed something similar in international waters when the United States stopped requiring Americans to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the States. This time, it’s bigger, because it affects nearly every region of operation for the lines, excepting itineraries which visit countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Cruise lines and travel advisors who specialize in cruising are riding a wave of good fortune after the amended vaccine and testing requirements. While it remains to be seen whether or not the booking boom will be short-lived or long-lasting, what is clear is that more people are interested in cruising now than ever before.
