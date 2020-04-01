Last updated: 07:55 PM ET, Wed April 01 2020

Disney Parks Donates Supplies to Help Fight Coronavirus

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti April 01, 2020

N95 mask
N95 mask

With the number of coronavirus cases rising and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to the medical professionals, first responders and humanitarian organizations who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers are getting creative with ways to prolong the use of these supplies.

Inspired by a strategy adopted by nurses across the U.S. who discovered that rain ponchos served well to protect their clothing, free up medical gowns and extend the viability of PPE, Disney Parks decided to donate 150,000 rain ponchos to humanitarian aid organization MedShare, which will distribute them appropriately to hospitals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, said in Disney Parks’ announcement. “We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines.”

With its theme parks, hotels, entertainment venues and cruise line all closed down due to the coronavirus crisis, Disney Parks is seeking out ways to contribute during this unprecedented time. Disney parks has a longstanding legacy of helping to bring positive change to communities worldwide, dating back to 1930s, when founder Walt Disney himself led Disney characters and animators on outreach visits.

Some of Disney Parks’ other acts of service since COVID-19 became widespread include:

—Donation of over 100,000 N95 masks (a.k.a. medical respirators) to the hard-hit states of New York, California and Florida

—More than 270 tons of food from Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, donated to local food banks

— Disneyland Paris donated more than 100,000 medical supplies, including masks, hygiene caps and protective shoes to France’s government for distribution to French hospitals

— Since March, Disney Parks has provided almost $3 million worth of in-kind donations to benefit communities around the world

Laurie Baratti
