Majority of Americans Consider Gifting Travel This Winter
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz December 05, 2022
Americans are going for experiential travel gifts this holiday season, according to a new Forbes Advisor survey that asked 2,000 Americans who had travel rewards credit cards about giving the gift of travel to their loved ones this winter.
The survey found that 53 percent of Americans would consider sharing their credit card travel rewards, such as airline loyalty miles or hotel points, with someone else as a holiday gift (either by redeeming them or otherwise) while 56 percent have thought about gifting a travel-related gift for the holidays.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents said that they’d enjoy receiving a travel-related gift. Among the travel-related gifts within the poll, plane tickets are the most desired (25 percent), while the next popular gifts were hotel stays (at 17 percent), cash (at 16 percent), a cruise (at 14 percent), travel-related gift cards (at 13 percent), an exclusive travel experience (at 7 percent) and a rental car (at 4 percent).
The poll found that travelers would mostly give these travel-related gifts to their spouses, children or parents (at 70 percent). Only about 12 percent would consider giving something travel-related to their friends.
Younger travelers aged 18 to 25 are the most likely to consider gifting rewards or points as a gift, at 64 percent, while the second-highest group are travelers aged 42 to 57, at 55 percent.
This may be due to the fact that younger travelers, who are tech-savvy and experience-oriented, have tapped into travel rewards programs as a way not only to benefit themselves, but redeem fun experiences for their friends and family, while our older generation has had time to accrue more points than they need to redeem, choosing to help out their child with future travel expenses or gift their parents a fun vacation experience.
If you’re still considering a travel-themed gift for a loved one this holiday season, check out our holiday gift guide to spark your inspiration.
