Research Shows Pandemic Affecting Mental Health of Younger Travelers
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 16, 2020
It is fair to say that 2020 hasn’t been an easy year for anyone, and young Americans are no different.
With an on-again, off-again job market, in-person to online to in-person university classes and personal lives thrown off balance, Gen-Zers are constantly in flux.
New research from Topdeck Travel revealed that young Americans are questioning what’s next and making changes to their future plans.
The study, conducted on behalf of Topdeck Travel by OnePoll, found that 76 percent of young adults have had to make changes to their current life plans over the next 12 months.
One in four (26 percent) of the 1,000 Americans aged 18 – 25 surveyed noted that they have decided to take time out from work and 1 in 6 (16 percent) have opted to take time out from studying.
This turmoil has had a striking effect on the mental wellbeing of American Gen-Zers. Thirty-five percent said that they have struggled to look after their mental health during the lockdown. Contributing to their sense of anxiety is not being able to see people (37 percent) and struggling with finances (35 percent).
Nearly one in two Gen-Zers (49 percent) expressed concern about not being able to see their family and friends, and 33 percent were concerned about not being able to go to a restaurant or bar in a large group. Thirty-one percent were concerned about not being able to plan more than one month in advance.
“The global pandemic has undoubtedly taken its toll on young people. Many are having to change their life plans and have been struggling to look after their mental wellbeing over these last few months,” noted Charles Knowlton, global general manager at Topdeck Travel.
“Young people are keen to explore the world again, with the connections they make and the authentic travel experiences they gain playing an important role in helping them break free from the rules of normal life and providing them with the much-needed release they require. It’s clear that young Americans need travel plans to look forward to in order to boost their mental wellbeing and switch off from the events that have unfolded over the past months.”
Travel presents a way for stressed-out Gen-Z Americans to tune out the chaos and reconnect with themselves to boost their spirits and their mental health.
Twenty-eight percent reported that going on holiday and enjoying the perks of travel is the most important part of switching off from the events of the last few months.
While travel is a key component for many when it comes to wellbeing, it is also a source of anxiety. Thirty-seven percent of Gen-Z travelers said that they were worried about not being able to travel and explore the world due to the ever-changing restrictions.
Travel is still top of mind for this group, however, with one in three Gen Zers (34 percent) saying that having a meaningful and authentic travel experience is important to them.
The ways in which they travel may have changed during this crisis. Thirty-six percent said that they will seek affordability while traveling, 28 percent aim to spend as much time outdoors as possible, and 21 percent hope to experience a different culture to what they’ve been used to.
“At Topdeck we want to do everything we can to make sure our travelers are kept as safe as possible when they are ready to travel again. Group touring offers a hassle-free, affordable approach to travel, developed to allow travelers to get under the skin of an unknown destination, and led by experienced trip leaders who ensure the tours provide seamless experiences for all,” said Knowlton. “We’ve been reviewing our operations to ensure we can adapt and operate our trips safely when we get back on the road. We know that these are uncertain times and that restrictions are changing so we’re also providing increased flexibility for all new bookings made.”
