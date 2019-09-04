Self-Care Through Travel
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen September 04, 2019
Self-care is crucial for maintaining one's mental, emotional and physical health. Oftentimes, people will treat themselves to a few days away for a little bit of rest and relaxation. Much like vacations, self-care doesn't just happen—it needs to be planned. Here are some factors to consider when deciding how you'd prefer to rejuvenate and recharge through travel.
Solo Travel or Group Travel
In general, experts recommend spending time with family and other loved ones as a form of self-care, making a group vacation an ideal practice. Cruises and family resorts would make great vacations for families and friends looking to get away together.
However, sometimes it is the presence of other people that contribute to the stress of an individual, so they need some time to themselves. Solo traveling is becoming more common in the industry, with many travelers doing so in the name of self-care. Road trips, guided tours and adults-only resorts are all great options for a solo traveler wanting to take some time for themselves.
Exercise
Vacations are for meant to be enjoyed, but that includes more than simply laying around the pool for the entire stay. Exercise is a physically important part of self-care, but is emotionally important as well. There are plenty of ways for a traveler to be active, no matter the location. Hiking mountainous terrains, walking along stretches of beaches, exploring new cities or simply visiting a resort’s gym will provide a traveler with the physical activity they need.
Relaxation
While exercise is important to self-care, it needs to be balanced out with enough rest and relaxation. Everyone has their own way to relax, but everyone still needs at least 8 hours of sleep, so it is best to look into quiet hotels or resorts to promote a healthy sleeping schedule. Getting outside is also an important part of self-care, so resorts with lush scenery, lovely weather and open spaces are the ideal places to relax. Spas and wellness centers are also a good feature for resorts to have when booking a stay for the sake of self-care.
Healthy Eating
Eating comfort food can put us in a good mood if done in moderation; true self-care, however, is eating a well-balanced diet. Food is a big factor when planning any trip, and the same goes for planning a self-care trip. When planning a self-care trip, it is best to look into places with diverse and healthy food options. Self-sustainable resorts that grow their own food on-site are perfect for providing fresh, organic food for tourists looking to take care of themselves.
