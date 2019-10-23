Take a Peek into the Future of Travel at the 2019 Phocuswright Conference
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke October 23, 2019
The travel, tourism and hospitality industry has certainly come a long way this decade but constant technological improvements and innovation mean that the sector is ever-evolving. Understanding what lies ahead is critical for travel professionals to stay a step ahead and elevate their business to new heights.
That's where the 2019 Phocuswright Conference comes in. The annual conference featuring some of the brightest and most influential leaders in travel will make its highly anticipated return in Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida from November 19-21.
Registration is currently open with $200 savings available now through October 31. In addition to unparalleled access to the people, companies and technologies moving the industry forward, tickets include meals, cocktail receptions, live-streaming and on-demand video and other benefits.
Among the many highlights in store for this year's attendees will be insightful center stage keynotes and panels, innovator pitches, exhibitor showcases, tech talk sessions and much more.
The Phocuswright Conference has also been expanded to include unique programs and networking opportunities beginning with events such as the Attendee Speed-Meet, Kick-Off Cocktail Reception and the Young Leaders Summit sponsored by Brand USA.
Notable speakers at this year's conference will include Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel, HotelTonight CEO Sam Shank, TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer, Expedia Group, Inc President and CEO Mark Okerstrom and renowned tech and business journalist Kara Swisher, among many others.
"This is one of the few shows I come to, because I get to not only meet my top clients—and usually the CEOs of my top clients—but also the CEOs or CMOs of my top partners, and I get to know the founders and drivers behind dozens of brand new businesses," said Kaufer.
Visit phocuswrightconference.com to register or for more information.
