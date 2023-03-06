Tips and Tricks for Maximizing Spring Break Travel
As Spring Break is upon us, there are several tips and tricks to maximize vacations.
According to AAA booking data, international travel for Spring Break is up 30 percent compared to last year. Another 40 percent of adults in the United States said they would travel with three generations of family members during the holiday.
Only about 14 percent of respondents said they hadn’t decided if they would travel for Spring Break.
To help people ensure they get the most out of their trip, Scott Lara of TheCruiseGenius.com spoke to News4JAX and highlighted the best practices for the holiday travel period.
International travel demand is surging for Spring Break, and with more tourists taking to the skies, that means busier airports. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the number of passengers at airport checkpoints might exceed pre-pandemic levels between February 17 and April 21.
Lara suggests not only getting to the airport early, but also applying for a new or renewed passport immediately to avoid potential holdups. In addition, booking flights as early as possible and that depart on a Tuesday will provide the best deals.
As for the cruise industry, Florida remains a haven for the top cruise lines, which are selling out quickly to key Caribbean and Mexican destinations. Lara suggests travelers book their voyage as soon as possible to get the best choice of room and amenities.
For American tourists looking for the most bang for their buck, the travel expert suggests all-inclusive resorts due to the affordable prices and appeal to travelers of all types, including family, solo, couple and honeymoon.
Regardless of the holiday, Lara said getting travel insurance remains one of the most important parts of booking, as being covered in the case of lost baggage, unforeseen illnesses and other events can provide peace of mind.
