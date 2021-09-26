What New Travel Habits Have Americans Formed Amid COVID-19?
Data taken from a new Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) survey has revealed some intriguing insights into how the American public is altering its approach to travel amid COVID-19 and highlights some trends that the industry should take into account while riding out the ongoing pandemic.
Among the study’s key findings was that more than half (51 percent) of vaccinated U.S. adults have booked travel within the last 18 months. Also, the number of vacation bookings has fallen slightly in recent months, with 38 percent of those who’d booked travel in the past year-and-a-half having done so one to three months ago, compared with 29 percent who’d done so within the past month.
Variants and Vaccinations
The portion of the adult U.S. population that’s now fully vaccinated is 55.9 percent, according to the Reuters Vaccine Tracker tool, while 64.9 percent have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine protocol. Those who got the jab felt that had effectively reopened to them.
—Sixty-two percent of all those surveyed said they’re “more concerned” about traveling in today’s climate because of the Delta variant’s prominence.
—More than half (51 percent) of those who are vaccinated said they’d booked their travel within the past year-and-a-half, compared to only 39 percent of unvaccinated Americans who booked during the same period.
—Unvaccinated persons are nearly twice as likely as immunized individuals (40 percent vs. 24 percent) to say that COVID-19 hasn’t substantially changed their travel habits.
—A larger portion of vaccinated respondents (71 percent) said they’re more concerned about traveling now, due to the Delta variant, than the uninoculated, only 46 percent said the same. That’s a 25 percent difference measured between the two groups.
Pandemic-Prompted Travel Tendencies
Just how has the whole pandemic experience shifted people’s personal habits when it comes to travel? That’s another question that Momentive’s survey sought to answer.
—Seventy-one percent of respondents reporting having formed some sort of new travel-related habit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and some of them say they’ll be making those practices permanent.
• 35 percent plan to spend less money on their vacations
• 28 percent plan to travel more locally
• 20 percent will only be taking drive-to vacations
—Fifty-three percent said the pandemic made them realize that they can just enjoy vacationing locally or staying home altogether.
—34 percent of overall respondents said they now travel more locally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
—Among those who have not booked any travel amid the pandemic, 39 percent said they want to make a habit of traveling locally in the future.
Current Conditions
—One to three months ago, 72 percent of Americans were booking stays at hotels and vacation rentals, but that number has dropped to 61 percent made within the past month.
—Likewise, rental car reservations have decreased from a rate of 26 percent made between one and three months ago to only 20 percent made within the past month.
—Cruising is still being seen as the riskiest form of travel. Fifty-one percent of respondents ranked it among the top two travel activities associated with COVID-19 risk, followed by air travel (39 percent) and public transportation (38 percent). Road trips are still being perceived as the least risky mode of transportation, with 21 percent of survey participants selecting them as their first or second choice.
Travel Trend Trajectory
The survey findings suggest that nearly half (46 percent) of all U.S. adults have booked travel or accommodations during the course of the pandemic, with two-thirds (66 percent) of those bookings having been made within the past three months.
—Travelers between the ages of 18 and 34 are the most likely (58 percent) to have booked travel amid the pandemic, as opposed to people over the age of 65, who emerged as the least likely (27 percent) to have booked any travel or accommodations.
—Among respondents who’ve made travel reservations during the pandemic era, the peak time for bookings was one to three months ago (38 percent), but less so over the past month (29 percent). Only 18 percent had booked their travel between four and six months ago, while 16 percent made their reservations more than six months ago.
—Out of all age brackets, Millennials made up the greatest portion (35 percent) of those who’d booked their travel less than a month ago.
