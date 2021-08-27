Live Events Are Back for Cruise Planners Travel Advisors
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Janeen Christoff August 27, 2021
For Cruise Planners travel advisors, in-person training and events have returned, and franchisees can be confident they are receiving some of the best training in the business.
One way Cruise Planners stands out is through its thorough education opportunities and its top-notch executives, who provide their expertise working hands-on with advisors.
Cruise Planners advisors train alongside CEO and founder Michelle Fee, who is a marketing expert and thinks beyond the box and operates an open-door policy with her Home Office team and her franchise owners.
Cruise Planners advisors also can learn from the expertise of COO and co-owner Vicky Garcia, who shares her passion for travel, marketing and sales operations freely.
Theresa Scalzitti has championed travel advisors for decades. Scalzitti serves as Cruise Planners' chief sales officer, bringing creative ideas to life and helping franchisees do the same.
There is also nothing quite as unique as learning with the sales coach and singing salesman, Scott Koepf. Koepf is senior vice president of strategic development as well as a classically trained opera singer and former football coach. He has been advising and advocating on behalf of travel advisors for many years and engages regularly with Cruise Planners travel advisors, imparting his wisdom and insights, leading Cruise Planners training and events teams.
Cruise Planners, like many other organizations, turned to virtual training and events for its franchisees during the height of the pandemic. Now it is welcoming participants back in person, and that includes some 200 new franchise owners that joined during the pandemic.
“We are so excited to welcome our newest franchise owners to this in-person training event,” said Michelle Fee, CEO of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “At the onset of the pandemic, we quickly adjusted to a virtual training experience to help our new franchisees get their business started right away, and that was well-received, but nothing compares to the in-person, immersive experience we create at STAR U.”
Sales Training to Accelerate Results University or STAR University, helps advisors maximize sales and manage their travel agent businesses more effectively and efficiently. Now, the program operates with modern health and safety protocols to keep advisors safe.
Cruise Planners not only provides training on how to sell travel, but the company also provides consumer education events, such as its Where2Next: Hawaii, Islands of Paradise. The unique series of events was started during the pandemic to continue to engage clients.
“An important part of being a successful travel advisor is showcasing your agency’s expertise in various destinations. Our home office team provides creative marketing and consumer events to help our advisor network showcase the range of products, destinations and vacation options to their clients and prospective clients,” Fee said. “But, we don’t stop there, we push out a 360-degree follow-up campaign to drive leads into our advisor’s door through video, social media, emails and more.”
This consumer-facing virtual event featured several ways to see and experience Hawaii through Norwegian Cruise Line, Classic Vacations and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn To Sell a Bucket List Vacation by Becoming a Japan Travel Specialist
-
For more information on Cruise Planners, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS