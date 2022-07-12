A Peek Inside the New Sandals Dunns River
July 12, 2022
Sandals Dunns River is getting ready to welcome visitors. Sandals Resorts International announced that the completely reconceptualized and fully renovated property is now taking reservations for arrivals starting May 24, 2023.
The property is returning to the Sandals Resorts portfolio after a top-to-bottom redo that includes first-of-its-kind suite designs, exclusive restaurant concepts and bars and new ways to experience Jamaica’s natural wonders.
“Today is marked with a very special intention, as we accept reservations for Sandals Dunn’s River in honor of our founder and my late father, Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s birthday – just a small homage to him that we know will make him smile,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of SRI. “This was an extraordinary project and the last I worked on with him as his final masterpiece. He handpicked this location more than three decades ago for its white-sand coastline, cool breeze, azure waters and its close proximity to the destination’s archetypical falls. It will not only serve to breathe new excitement into a corner of Jamaica loved and cherished by so many, but it will set a new standard of luxury for tourism right here in our backyard with a next-generation resort worthy of its nostalgic past.”
Cascading waters collected from the depths of the Dunn’s River Falls will greet guests when they arrive.
The new expanded suite concept will feature the addition of brand new Tufa SkyPool Butler Suites. These will feature glass panels that span the length of the oceanfront balconies, giving an infinity effect with views of the Caribbean Sea.
The Coyaba Swim-Up Rondoval Butler Suites with Private Pools are reimagined standalone villas with open-air rooftops, private soaking tubs and views of the local flora and fauna.
The Mammee Bay Beachfront Butler Suites will offer spacious balconies, gold fixtures, green accents and views of the ocean.
The resort will include 12 Global Gourmet restaurants with 10 new concepts. The international faire will include a fusion restaurant with French and Jamaican cuisine, Asian fusion blending the flavors of Asia as well as a new Greek concept.
Beloved staples will also be available, including Zuka and the Jerk Shack.
Nine bars will keep guests in high spirits. the hip and sophisticated Dunn’s Rum Club will serve signature libations, and the Laughing Waters beach bar will offer bed-style seating and feature sparkling champagne cocktails in the sand. The Lapidus Lounge pays homage to renowned architect Morris Lapidus who designed the resort when it was first built as the Arawak Hotel in the 1950s.
Finally, BLUM Café will serve pour-over coffee, nitro cold brew and inspired island treats.
“Ocho Rios is the place where my father grew up, where he first learned to fish and felt the breeze blow along the West-facing beach and where he first saw the pure joy of the island on the faces of visitors,” said Stewart. “Here along Jamaica’s North Coast, he witnessed a blossoming tourism industry and became aware of how to please and serve a new Caribbean customer. Every touchpoint at the new Sandals Dunn’s River is designed to do that and more.”
