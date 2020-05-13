AIC Hotel Group Launches Enhanced Cleanliness Protocols
Laurie Baratti May 13, 2020
AIC Hotel Group today announced a set of enhanced operational protocols that will be implemented on top of the company’s existing, internationally-recognized sanitation standards. Specifically, these changes are coming to its properties throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic: the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, the UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.
While AIC has set these standards as a baseline, each hotel can be contacted for information on its own customized enhancements to sanitation and preventive protocols and procedures.
The all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels have also globally implemented their new ‘Hard Rock SAFE + SOUND’ program, powered by Ecolab, while UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya has dubbed its own heightened health and safety program ‘S.A.F.E.’ (safe and friendly environment). All are established in alignment with current best practices and guidelines put forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“As our industry gears up for its return, it is imperative we take every necessary additional precaution to keep our guests and employees safe,” said Frank Maduro, AIC Hotel Group’s Vice President of Marketing. “Our hotel teams have worked hand in hand with local and national authorities, while adhering to globally recognized guidelines to devise a number of added measures to provide a world-class vacation experience.”
Procedures, Protocols and Preventive Measures:
Guest and Employee Health: Hand-sanitizing stations will be installed throughout hotels, with visual signage placed prominently both in guest areas and back-of-house as reminders to follow important guidelines like frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. Steps will be taken to minimize person-to-person contact and a doctor will continue to be onsite 24/7 to provide care, as needed.
Employee Protocols: Staff will be closely monitored for symptoms and receive temperature checks daily, and be required to wear such personal protective equipment (PPE) as befits their role. All employees will undergo thorough training on newly-enhanced cleanliness regulations, and are being trained to identify any viral symptoms and follow firm protocols for reporting to medical officials.
Cleaning and Sanitation: Cleaning products used in the hotels are approved for use by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines, and are effective against viruses, bacteria, and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. Hotels are performing more frequent disinfections and deep-cleanings of common areas, public spaces, guest rooms and back-of-house areas, especially of high-contact points or surfaces.
Physical Distancing: Guests and employees will be required to distance socially at least six feet apart from other parties not traveling with them. Standing in lines, waiting for elevators, walking in the hotel or on the grounds and limited elevator capacities would constitute examples. Furniture in all common areas has been resituated to accommodate the increased spacing requirements, including redesigned meetings-and-events layouts.
Guest Experience: Definite protocols have been put in place to protect guests and employees at every step of the guest experience. Enhanced measures extend to the in-house transfer company, luggage disinfection, thermal-scanner temperature, a pristine check-in process, strictly enforced hygiene and physical distancing practices throughout the spa, salon, fitness center, pool and beach areas, entertainment venues and more.
Food and Beverage: The hotels will continue to employ internationally-recognized systems for identifying and reducing food safety risks, such as Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), and strictly adhere to global brand standards, as well as compliance with respected third-party standards like NSF. Buffet and teppanyaki services have been removed, while in-room dining will now offer enhanced menu options and contactless service.
