Airbnb Offers Rare Opportunity to Spend a Night at Downton Abbey
The Downton Abbey craze has returned and is about to become an all-out frenzy.
That's due in large part to a just-announced opportunity for two lucky fans to spend a night at the legendary Highclere Castle, which for the uninitiated was the main filming location of the Emmy Award-winning drama and movie.
As part of the promotion for the film Downton Abbey, which premiers today in the United States, Airbnb and Highclere's current occupants (yes, mere mortals actually live in the lavish castle) have joined forces to offer a special overnight experience.
The one-night stay will take place on November 26, so mark your calendars Downton groupies.
On that all-important day, George Herbert, the 8th Earl of Carnavon, along with his wife, Countess Fiona, who live at the castle when it's not open to the public, will host two lucky Airbnb guests for cocktails in the saloon followed by a dinner in the castle’s state dining room, according to Bloomberg.
What is one to wear for such an unforgettable opportunity? Good question. Perhaps consider ringing up Kate or Megan’s stylist.
After said dinner, which is to be served by a butler, of course, there will also be coffee in the library. And at the end of the evening, the two guests (commoners) retire to one of the principal bedrooms in the castle.
The next morning there will be a private tour of the castle grounds, including the gardens.
“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home, and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” Lady Carnarvon said in a statement as part of the Airbnb listing about the special opportunity.
For those not familiar with this amazing and awe-inspiring property, Bloomberg provided the CliffNotes, pointing out that the castle dates to 749 A.D., when an Anglo-Saxon king gave the estate to the bishops of Winchester, who built a medieval palace and gardens.
Later, in 1679, the palace was rebuilt after being purchased by Robert Sawyer, who just happens to be the direct grandfather of the current earl.
Got all that?
Now here’s the all-important date and time to write down, or set an alert for in your iPhone: October 1 at 12 p.m. BST. That’s when booking opens for the opportunity, which will cost a mere $186.40. A downright bargain for a stay in a castle.
Sure, Airbnb’s site may very well crash as legions of Downton Abbey fans around the world vie for such an unforgettable experience. But hey, if you don’t win, perhaps send Megan and Harry a polite missive asking if you can come visit Frogmore Cottage instead?
