AMR Collection Offers 40 Percent Savings, Special Perks on All-Inclusive Travel
Hotel & Resort AMR Collection Patrick Clarke February 25, 2022
AMR Collection is enticing travelers to book their 2022 spring break and summer getaways ASAP with an exceptional 40 percent savings, among other special perks this winter.
The collection's brands include a handful of award-winning all-inclusive resort chains such as Secrets, Dreams and Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
As part of AMR Collection's Welcome Home offer, travelers who book their stay by April 26, 2022, for travel through August 20, 2022, will also receive up to $200 in resort coupons and free kid stays at select Dreams and Sunscape properties, including Dreams Acapulco Resort & Spa, Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa, Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa, Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, Dreams Playa Bonita Panama, Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa, Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort & Spa, Dreams Villamagna Nuevo Vallarta, Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, Now Emerald Cancun, Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa and Sunscape Puerto Vallarta.
The $200 in resort coupons include four coupons worth $10 each, two coupons worth $20 each and three coupons worth $40 each. Guests can use as much as $100 for spa treatments, $60 for romantic dining and $40 for wine purchases.
Guests can also look forward to AMR Collection's CleanComplete Verification program, which includes premium 360-degree safety and hygiene protocols, on-site resources and internationally recognized clean-standard certifications.
