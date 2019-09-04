Atlantis Paradise Island Spared as Hurricane Dorian Devastated Bahamas
Hotel & Resort Atlantis Paradise Island Donald Wood September 04, 2019
Hurricane Dorian made landfall in The Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and left at least five people dead as it stalled over Abaco and Grand Bahama.
While portions of the island chain were destroyed, New Providence and Atlantis Paradise Island were largely spared. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announced the resorts and attractions on Nassau and Paradise Island were once again open for business.
“We are grateful that New Providence and Atlantis Paradise Island were not severely impacted by the storm,” Atlantis resort president Audrey Oswell said. “However, several of the family islands in northwestern Bahamas are experiencing devastating life-threatening conditions.”
The official Twitter account of Atlantis Paradise Island also shared a statement about Dorian:
Hurricane Dorian update from the President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.#BahamasAtHeart #HurricaneDorian #BahamasStrong pic.twitter.com/3tL6SeTcJu— Atlantis Bahamas (@atlantisbahamas) September 1, 2019
The resort also announced it would work with The Bahamas Red Cross and Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen “to provide much needed relief, including food and supplies to the residents of Abaco, Grand Bahama and others in the Bahamas who were affected.”
Oswell also revealed it had launched a GofundMe campaign dubbed the Atlantis Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Fund, which had already raised almost $40,000 from nearly 300 donors by Tuesday night.
For travelers concerned about visiting The Bahamas, Atlantis Paradise Island has a hurricane guarantee policy that allows guests to cancel their reservation up to the moment of departure.
Visitors have 60 days from the original arrival date to rebook vacations without penalties, but the trip must occur within one year, subject to specific terms and conditions.
