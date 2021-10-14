Bahia Principe To Reopen Six Resorts in Dominican Republic, Mexico
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts unveiled its plans to reopen five hotels in the Dominican Republic and one in Mexico between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021.
With the six reopenings, the company will have 16 properties up and running in the Caribbean and Mexico.
On Nov. 1, four Bahia Principe properties are scheduled to reopen, including Dominican Republic’s Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville in La Romana, Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro in Punta Cana, Bahia Principe Luxury Samana and Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an Bahia in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
On Nov. 15, Bahia Principe Grand Aquamarine in Punta Cana is set to begin welcoming guests again, and on Dec. 15, Bahia Principe Grand La Romana is set to reopen.
Through October 17, 2021, travelers avail themselves of Bahia Principe's “Countdown to Happiness” sale, which proffers up savings of up to 60 percent, free stays for one child at select properties and $1,630 in resort credits through the company’s Enhancer program when booking vacations for travel through Oct. 31, 2022.
“At Bahia Principe, we are betting for a brighter future and feel proud to be able to reopen six properties in the Caribbean and Mexico before the end of the year,” said Antonio Teijeiro, chief operating officer at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.
“We continue taking care of our clients with the correct health and safety protocols. Although there have been challenges in 2021, we are doing our utmost best to continue to serve our guests, contribute to the local communities in which we operate, and provide peace of mind to our stakeholders.”
