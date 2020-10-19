Last updated: 02:44 PM ET, Mon October 19 2020

Book This Entire Maui Resort for Yourself

Hyatt Regency Maui
PHOTO: Pool at Hyatt Regency Maui. (photo via Hyatt Regency Maui)

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced October 19 that it is offering both a partial and full resort buyout opportunity called Hyatt Regency Maui to Yourself and Hyatt Regency Maui (Almost) to Yourself for those in search of a socially distant Hawaiian escape.

The resort reopened on October 15, the same day that the state of Hawaii reopened to travelers, provided they test negative for COVID-19 prior to their arrival in the state.

It completed its two-year multimillion-dollar renovation, renovating the lobby, its 810 guestrooms, many dining experiences, pools and more. Located on a three-mile stretch of Ka’anapali Beach, the resort boasts beautiful ocean views and traditional Hawaiian cultural experiences, now paired with a sophisticated modern design.

For those who live an active lifestyle, the Hyatt Regency Maui offers tennis courts, golf courses and ample water sports, including Scuba diving in the ocean.

The Hyatt Regency Maui to Yourself buyout features 810 rooms and starts at $1,500,000. The half-buyout option, Hyatt Regency Maui (Almost) to Yourself features 232 rooms and starts at $525,000.

The buyouts include an all-inclusive food and drinks package for a three-night stay. Other experiences, such as yoga and meditation classes on the beach, can be purchased at an additional cost

This is a great option for luxury travelers looking for a perfect socially distant Hawaiian holiday. For more information, please call +1 808-667-4932 or visit Hyatt.com.

