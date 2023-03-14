Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's Water Club Tower to Undergo $55 Million Facelift
March 14, 2023
The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Water Club Tower is undergoing a $55 million facelift and will be renamed the MGM Tower, featuring a portfolio of new Vista Suites and 700 revamped guestrooms.
The Atlantic City property will also unveil a 9,000-square-foot event space on the tower’s 32nd floor.
“As we approach the resort’s 20th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to remaining a leader in hospitality and entertainment by continuing to evolve the Borgata experience,” said Travis Lunn, Borgata’s president and chief operating officer.
The newly refurbished rooms will debut in April 2023, with the entire project scheduled for completion by Memorial Day weekend.
The new Vista Suites will be situated in the corner of the tower, proffering up enviable views of Atlantic City. They will be equipped with a living space, a dining area, a bedroom and two bathrooms.
Renovated guestrooms “will feature bright yet warm decor with a nautical palette of neutral and blue tones accented with deep wood finishes embodying a sophisticated coastal feel,” Borgata said, adding that guestroom corridors, elevator vestibules and the lobby will also be refreshed to reflect the nautical and warm ambiance of the renovation.
“Introducing the MGM Tower connects Borgata with the unparalleled entertainment and resort experiences MGM Resorts is recognized for worldwide,” said MGM Resorts International Chief Operating Officer Corey Sanders. “We are incredibly proud of Borgata and its industry-leading team of employees, and we believe this significant reinvestment will drive visitation to Atlantic City well into the future.”
