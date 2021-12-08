Travel Agents Hear From Top Executives During AMR Collection's Event
Travel advisors attending AMResorts' Amazing Agent Celebration were privy to learning first-hand about the company’s expansion plans and the strategy behind the creation of the AMR Collection master brand from top executives during the event’s general session.
The Amazing Agent Celebration event took place at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort Dec. 1-4.
“This year has been an extremely exciting one for us – it marks our 20th anniversary,” said Erica Doyne, AMResorts' senior vice president of marketing and communications.
“Over the last two decades we’ve had the privilege of becoming one of the largest groups of luxury all-inclusive resorts and brands in the Americas, tripling in size in the last decade,” she said, adding that the company now has 102 resorts across 36 beachfront destinations.
“For us, we found it was the perfect time to pull the portfolio of brands together under one trusted name for every lifestyle and stage of life.
“With that we saw the introduction of AMR Collection.”
A lot of people have asked me, ‘Does that replace AMResorts?’ The answer to the question is that AMResorts is still our parent company and still exists.”
The goal in creating AMR Collection “was to help streamline the options for you to provide your clients with the brand that best fits their needs, and to easily do so,” Doyne said.
“We introduced four- and five-star collection tiers as part of our repositioning strategy, which provides guests with entry points under the luxury travel experiences.”
Retiring the Now and the Reflect brands, the AMR Collection focuses on six brands, with Secrets, Dreams, Breathless and Zoetry in the five-star platinum collection, and Alua and Sunscape in the four-star gold category.
The six brands are designed for different life stages and lifestyles, which are tied to their “moments,” she said.
Secrets focuses on romantic moments, Dreams on family moments, Breathless on social moments, Zoetry on cultivated moments, Alua on unforgettable moments and Sunscape on fun moments.
In other developments, AMResorts President Gonzalo del Peon updated travel advisors on the company’s considerable expansion plans.
“Despite the challenges we have found many opportunities,” he said. “We always have found opportunities during tough times.”
The most recent resorts to debut are Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort near Punta Mita on Aug. 1.
On Sept. 1, Dreams Aventuras in the Mexican Caribbean debuted following a major renovation.
Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa opened on Dec. 7.
Zoetry Casa del Mar Los Cabos and Zoetry Curacao are both set to open later this month, with Zoetry Marigot Bay in St. Lucia scheduled to debut on June 1, 2022.
Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen will be unveiled on Feb. 11, 2022, along with Secrets Impression Moxche Playa Del Carmen, which will be equipped with 198 elevated suites.
Dreams Cozumel Cape is scheduled to debut on March 1, 2022.
For his part, Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Apple Leisure Group, AMResorts’ parent company, reiterated the company’s commitment to its travel advisor partners.
“We worked very closely with you to understand your needs to bring back the guests,” he said. “At the end of the day, we care a lot as a company.”
He added, “I’m very much convinced that we are a much stronger company than we were before the pandemic.
“We have a very solid portfolio, and our product is even better than it was during the pandemic.
“We will continue to be the innovator in the all-inclusive space.”
Travel advisors interested in joining next year’s Amazing Agent Celebration should register their bookings with AMRewards.
