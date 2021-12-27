Caribbean's Leading Family All-Inclusive Resort Can Be Found on Turks & Caicos
Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Laurie Baratti December 27, 2021
Situated on the elysian shores of the Caribbean islands known as “the last of the true exotics”, the Beaches Turks & Caicos luxury, all-inclusive resort is the first-choice destination for families in search of unforgettable tropical beach vacations.
This Beaches Resorts property, situated on Providenciales’ celebrated Grace Bay, boasts 12 miles of pristine sands kissed by the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Beaches has earned World Travel Awards’ recognition as the “World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand” for 23 consecutive years, while Beaches Turks & Caicos resort specifically has earned the title of “Caribbean’s Leading Family All-Inclusive Resort” for 12 years running.
The family-friendly resort is comprised of four distinctive villages, themed to reflect the aesthetics and ambience of Italy, France, the Caribbean and Key West. Occupying an enviable stretch of world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, the Key West Village, in particular, boasts stunning beachfront guest villas and expansive suites, designed to accommodate multi-generational groups traveling with as many as 14 people.
Guests of every age and inclination will find something to satiate their appetites at any one of the resort’s 21 restaurants, each showcasing a particular type of cuisine. There’s something to satisfy every palate, with dining options ranging from an international menu, steak and fresh seafood, to pizza and Italian fare, sushi and Asian specialties, exotic Indian food, Southwestern-style dishes, Caribbean cuisine and classic American diner favorites.
The "5-Star Global Gourmet" program at Beaches Resorts guarantees that every dining option delivers a five-star culinary experience, and it’s all included with every stay. And now, two new food trucks are on hand at the waterpark—Mr. Mac, “The Mac Daddy of Cheese”, and Curls & Swirls, “The Island’s Chillest Ice Cream”.
At 45,000 square feet, the resort’s Pirates Island Waterpark is the Caribbean’s most thrilling waterpark, featuring eight amazing waterslides, a 650-foot-long lazy river, and a swim-up bar that serves sodas, ice cream and pizza. Kids will also appreciate the juice and soda offerings available at the Trevi Swim-Up Bar, located at the Italian Village Pool.
Families with kids will find all kinds of options onsite for keeping the younger members of their group entertained, from little tykes to teens. There’s a fully supervised Kids Camp for little ones, where they can interact with Elmo and his friends from Sesame Street, with character-led, age-appropriate activities. The resort’s exclusive "Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street" program also includes weekly Sesame Street parades and nightly stage shows.
Older kids can mingle with others their own age and enjoy some adult-free time at the tweens-only Trench Town, an urban-themed, blacklight-lit hangout that features arcade games, electronic basketball, lightning-fast air hockey, Sirius Satellite Radio that can be played on a state-of-the-art sound system and enormous flat-screen TVs.
There’s also the Xbox Play Lounge, equipped with plenty of plasma-screen TVs where kids can lose themselves in limitless play of their favorite video games, including those on Kinect with Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. For older teens, Club Liquid offers a place to meet new friends in a stylish dance club setting with a South Beach vibe. Entry is limited to guests under 21 during the day until the space transitions to an adults-only bar in the late-night hours.
For more information, visit beaches.com/resorts/turks-caicos.
