Celebrate the Holidays in Puerto Rico With These Great Hotel Deals
Hotel & Resort Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera November 24, 2022
Beyond the breathtaking scenery, other benefits of traveling to Puerto Rico are straight flights from the main cities in the US, no passport is required for US citizens, the use of the US dollar, and no roaming fee concerns.
Take advantage of the celebrations. Included below are various hotel deals to satisfy every traveler's niche.
Are you a golfer player? This is your tee.
Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort: Escape to Humacao's beautiful resort community of Palmas del Mar for a relaxing stay at the contemporary Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort. This hotel offers deluxe room options, which are ideal for vacation and business travelers. Additional amenities include two outdoor pools, Puerto Rican cuisine, and Caribbean cocktails at five restaurants and bars. Various recreational and entertainment activities are available. Since the hotel is just steps from the beach, guests can enjoy easy access to the renowned Palmas del Mar Tennis Club, two championship golf courses at the Palmas del Mar Golf Club, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.
The hotel has special packages for New Year's Eve. Check out the website. But in advance, you can have tickets (up to 2 adults and two children) to New Year's Eve Celebration in Ballroom, Dinner Buffet, and Dance with Open Bar in Ballroom (House Rum, Vodka, Red/White Wine and Beer), Live Music in Ballroom, NYE Prompts, Midnight Sparkling Toast, Midnight Puerto Rican Traditional "Asopao" from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM December 31, 2022.
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort: Nestled perfectly on the island's northern shore, escape to a picturesque locale unlike any other. Enjoy the serene charm of the golden beachfront and sapphire seas to meet the natural beauty of the El Yunque rainforest. A destination in its own right, this charming 400-room retreat gives guests all they need for an unforgettable Caribbean getaway offering three pools, two golf courses, endless dining options, and nature and island activities.
New Year's Eve Package: Welcome in 2023 with a New Year's Eve Around The World Celebration! This package includes overnight accommodations, a bottle of champagne welcome amenity, and admission tickets to the event.
Or probably you love to travel with your family and forget about dishes, cooking and all that stuff. Well, Puerto Rico has an attractive option:
Condado Vanderbilt: is a well-known hotel with luxury, high-end services, and accommodations. The island's crown jewel hotel is an idyllic destination for families traveling over the holidays' thanks to multi-bedroom suites, award-winning culinary venues with exclusive festive menus, a world-class spa boasting the island's only Hammam, a spacious pool deck with private cabanas, and exciting holiday programming. From December 22, guests can enjoy exclusive holiday activities and offerings such as Salsa Classes. There are also holiday-themed yoga classes, cookie making, DIY Rum Flights, Dreidel Games for Hanukkah, Letters to Santa, Face Painting, Find the Elf Scavenger Hunts, and so much more. On New Year's Eve, guests can enjoy an afternoon Snowcone Bar, Corn Hole Tournament, and NYE dinner buffets at Ola Oceanfront Bistro, 1919 (two seatings), and STK (three seatings).
Suite Winter Package: Guests booking the Suite Winter package will receive suite accommodations, a breakfast buffet for two guests, a $100 hotel credit, and a welcome cocktail at VC Lounge.
Fairmont El San Juan: with a blend of modern tropical splendor and old-world elegance, the Fairmont El San Juan continues to be one of the Caribbean's most desired retreats. Immerse in the cheerful Puerto Rican culture with Fairmont's Celebration Extravaganza package, including a three-night stay in the recently renovated Banyan Villa Room, private car service pick-up for arrival and departure, an intimate local rum tasting experience for two, a catamaran day trip for two, daily luxury Seaside Cabana reservation, a private VIP Blackjack table and so much more!
No kids? Better with your mate? Puerto Rico has much to offer for adults only.
Condado Ocean Club: San Juan's only adults-only boutique hotel located directly on the beachfront is perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway or friends looking to celebrate the holidays in style. The pool deck is the star of the show thanks to an Instagrammable infinity pool overlooking the ocean, private poolside cabanas with bottle service and unique amenities, and live DJ sets each week. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining at signature Social on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Kick-off New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31 with a delicious Brunch at Social followed by "NYE Decked Out" - an energizing daytime pool party at The Deck complete with a live DJ and champagne. Continue the celebrations into the evening and make the last meal of 2022 the best at Social with an exquisite 3-course prix-fixe menu. The food fuses the best of Puerto Rican and international cuisines alongside live entertainment by Angela - La Flecha, who will delight diners with her concept of classical tropical music. As midnight approaches, guests can enjoy a live DJ at The Deck, followed by live Puerto Rican "Batucada" entertainment.
This Season Package: Guests booking this package will enjoy a welcome Coquito Cocktail upon arrival and suite accommodations. Guests on New Year's Eve will be invited to celebrations all day and night, beginning with the Decked Out Pool Party and access to welcome the New Year at sister property, La Concha Resort & Casino (Limited 100 passes).
If you're looking for a party, La Concha Resort: San Juan's leading lifestyle destination, boasts an onsite casino, nightclub, lively beach bars with daybeds and bottle service, social pool areas where guests can see and be seen, and distinct culinary destinations. Guests can't miss the resort's New Year's Eve party at a nightclub, Fifty-Eight, featuring live entertainment, private tables with bottle service, and more.
Reconnect & Celebrate Package: With the "Reconnect & Celebrate" package, Marriott travelers staying five nights or more at La Concha Resort can save up to 30% on their stay.
There you are, with different options to have a great New Year's Eve.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS