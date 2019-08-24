Check Out These Miami Area Hotels for Super Bowl LIV
August 24, 2019
Super Bowl LIV will kick off Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
While the teams that will compete in the ultimate game in North American football are yet to be decided, many Miami-area hotels are already planning for Super Sunday.
Travelers should know that hotel rooms for the weekend are at a premium because of the game. A number of hotels have already fully committed their inventory of rooms, but there are some with rooms remaining and ready to sell to football fans visiting the Miami Area.
Here’s a list of Miami-area hotels that still have availability for Super Sunday, although it may be necessary to contact properties directly for new bookings.
The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour
This luxury hotel located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale has starting rates during Super Bowl weekend from $1,899 per night. A minimum four-night stay applies.
The hotel is located directly on Bal Harbour Beach and features an expansive spa and fitness studio, two restaurants, and an outdoor pool with oceanfront luxury cabanas. Guests can also enjoy the hotel’s $3.5 million collection of original art when not at the game or using the services of the hotel’s personal shopper at the nearby Bal Harbour Shops.
Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort
Fronting Sunny Isles Beach is Solé Miami, where rates start at $799 per night during the Super Bowl dates. The rate is nonrefundable and requires full prepayment.
Guests can take to the beach’s enticing white sands and turquoise waters, lounge by the oceanfront pool or dine at the hotel’s restaurant BALEENkitchen. All rooms have plush bedding, rainfall showers, and private terraces.
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
This newly-opened property on Fort Lauderdale Beach has rates from $1,599 per night, with a four-night minimum stay.
Guests at this all-suite hotel will enjoy expansive accommodations regardless of room category, and the 6th floor Sky Deck overlooking the beach with poolside cabanas and daybeds available for rent. Football revelers can also unwind and relax at the property’s full-service spa.
Aloft Miami Aventura
Located in Aventura, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the Aloft Miami Aventura is offering rates from $599 per night. Stays between 1/31 and 2/2 require full prepayment at the time of booking.
The hotel is close to Aventura’s shopping, dining, and golf. Onsite, there’s an outdoor pool and all the brand elements standard to Aloft, like the W XYZ Bar and Living Room, Re:fuel by Aloft grab a-and-go for snacks or a takeaway breakfast, and W Hotels-inspired bedrooms.
