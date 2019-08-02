Club Med Announces Opening Date for Alpe d’Huez Resort
Club Med announced Thursday its newly renovated Club Med Alpe d’Huez in the Savoie region of the French Alps would open to the public on December 15.
The resort recently completed a $110 million renovation that helped tailor the property to multigenerational families, couples, friends and solo adventurers looking to cross skiing in the Alps off their bucket list.
Club Med Alpe d’Huez is located 6,100 feet high in the Grandes Rousses mountains and will provide chic accommodations, food and beverage options, a wide range of ski and snowboard experiences, new activities for all ages and views overlooking the Southern Alps.
The 441-room resort caters to travelers with different budgets, boasting three accommodation categories; Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms and Suites. Groups can opt for the Family Superior Room category or the Suite category, which feature two bathrooms, an in-room lounge and a private terrace overlooking the valley.
“Club Med Alpe d’Huez provides travelers with the perfect all-inclusive accommodations this ski season to explore the surrounding ski domain and charming towns,” Club Med North America vice president Sabrina Cendral said in a statement. “Not only can guests enjoy the resort’s must-try experiences, such as a torch-lit ski descent under the moonlight, but they can also enjoy several après-ski activities in the comfort of the resort.”
“The interiors have been designed to embody the mountain spirit while incorporating the latest digital innovations to create an authentic and hassle-free Alpine vacation for guests of all ages and backgrounds,” Cendral continued.
Club Med Alpe d’Huez will feature two restaurants and one main bar; Le Pic Blanc, The Gourmet Lounge and Le Neve. The resort also boasts more than 155 miles of ski runs, with the all-inclusive ski package including a ski lift pass and daily group ski and snowboard lessons.
To entice American travelers, the resort recently launched a new promotion that allows guests who book by August 27 to save up to 30 percent off their vacation for select dates between November 24, and May 3, 2020.
