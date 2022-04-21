Club Med Is Offering a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman April 21, 2022
Club Med is looking to go green. The pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, Club Med is searching for a Sustainability Coordinator for North America and the Caribbean. The ultimate green job comes with an array of once-in-a-lifetime perks while also helping the company better its sustainability practices.
Getting to stay for a year at the beautiful Club Med Punta Cana resort, the Sustainability Coordinator will also visit a multitude of properties throughout the Caribbean and Mexico – having a corner office in paradise while also helping to preserve the idyllic landscape surrounding the all-inclusive resorts. Not to mention, you’ll have access to all the delicious cuisine and fun-filled activities offered on each Club Med property.
The main goal of this position is to better food waste management operations at eight of Club Med’s properties – a biggie for any all-inclusive property. But it will also help guests gain an appreciation for the land they are visiting through the programs like sea turtle releases and beach cleanups. Club Med aims to increase its environmental protection programs in an effort to protect native species.
Luckily the Sustainability Coordinator will not be starting from scratch. Already Club Med has implemented sustainable practices like using Beyond meat, organic composting, installing solar panels and reducing single-use plastics on its properties. A full list of the resort’s sustainability efforts can be found here.
