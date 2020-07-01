Club Med Launches Fourth of July Sale
July 01, 2020
Travelers looking for a great deal on luxury all-inclusive are in for a special treat with Club Med’s Fourth of July sale going on now through July 8, 2020.
And although guests can travel as early as July 4, 2020, you also have the option to delay travel all the way until December 18, 2020. Club Med is always giving travelers peace of mind with free cancellations up to 15 days prior to their departure.
This special fourth of July sale gives guests an instant savings of up to $1,200 per person depending on the length of stay and room category booked at one of seven of Club Med’s properties located in Florida, Mexico or the Caribbean.
Kids traveling to one of Club Med’s family resorts get to stay free.
If you plan to use the Baby or Petit Club Med child services, however, the regular cost associated with amenities will be charged.
Plus if a better rate comes out between now and the time of your trip, Club Med is also promising to give you a Future Travel Certificate for the price difference with their Best Rate Guarantee.
Through Club Med’s ‘Safe Together’ program, the resort has established a new set of health and safety protocols to ensure the guest’s health. The program was designed not only by an International Scientific Committee but also follows the recommendations of global health authorities.
Club Med Cancun, Mexico re-opened its doors to guests on July 1st, 2020, and Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Florida began welcoming travelers back on June 12th.
Club Med Turkoise in Turks and Caicos is scheduled to reopen August 1st. And although included in the sale, guests will have to wait to enjoy these properties as they have a later re-opening date currently scheduled: Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Caravelle will reopen on October 17, 2020, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda will remain closed until December 5, 2020, and Club Med Ixtapa Pacific won’t reopen until December 12, 2020.
