Couples Resorts Valentine’s Package Features Free Night

Jamaican all-inclusive operator Couples Resorts is offering a Valentine’s Day gift to travelers featuring a free night’s stay and other amenities designed specifically for vacationers enjoying a romantic getaway.
Vacationers who book a minimum of five nights at any of Couples’ four properties - Couples Tower Isle and Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios, or Couples Negril and Couples Swept Away in Negril – between February 10 and 24, 2021 for travel from April 1 to December 24, 2021, will receive a free sixth night’s stay.
The Valentine’s Day package also includes a complimentary romantic, private beach dinner.
The adults-only Couples Resorts properties feature romantic settings including white-sand beaches, landscaped grounds and spacious accommodations featuring private balconies.
Guests can also experience outdoor dining, open-air settings and intimate, secluded spaces.
The Valentine’s Day offer does not apply to Penthouse Suite, Prime Minister's Suite and Hibiscus Cottage accommodations at Couples Sans Souci or Couples Tower Isle’s Oasis Spa Villas. Guests should contact their resort’s concierge desk upon arrival to schedule their private beach dinner.
