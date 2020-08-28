Disney World Allowing All Guests to Wear Halloween Costumes for First Time
Entertainment Donald Wood August 28, 2020
For the first time ever, guests of all ages visiting the Walt Disney World Resort this fall will be allowed to wear their Halloween costumes during regular operating hours.
While Disney canceled Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to coronavirus-related concerns, visitors arriving at the Magic Kingdom park between September 15 and October 31 will now be able to dress as their favorite characters and haunted fiends.
Disney World is also offering other fall and Halloween experiences at Magic Kingdom through the end of October, including a Halloween-themed cavalcade marching down Main Street, U.S.A. with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and more.
In addition, the theme park will be selling festive Halloween-themed merchandise at select locations, offering special food and drinks and taking themed commemorative photos for guests.
The fall is a great time to visit all of the Orlando theme park’s properties, with the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival offering more than 20 global marketplaces.
Hollywood Studios is also allowing guests to enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, enter the cartoon world of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and play with their favorite toys in Toy Story Land.
At Animal Kingdom, travelers can explore Pandora – The World of Avatar, venture to the top of the world aboard Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain and have a wild adventure on Kilimanjaro Safaris.
