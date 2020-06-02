Stormtroopers Enforcing Health, Safety Protocols at Disney Springs
Entertainment Donald Wood June 02, 2020
Travelers heading to Disney Springs will need to practice updated health and safety guidelines or face the wrath of Stormtroopers.
The recently reopened shopping and dining complex at the Walt Disney World Resort instituted several new protocols for guests to follow in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings and social distancing rules.
The official YouTube page of Attractions Magazine posted a video of the Stormtroopers in action:
To ensure guests follow the new rules, a pair of wisecracking Stormtroopers have been tasked with protecting the people. The Star Wars characters use comedy and empty threats as their weapons of choice in the fight for visitor safety.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso to Reopen July 1Hotel & Resort
How I Hope The Cruise Industry Comes BackScott Laird
Americans Indicate Pandemic Less Likely to Affect Upcoming...Impacting Travel
Airlines for America Applauds New Framework for Changes to...Airlines & Airports
The intergalactic security guards can be heard warning visitors to “keep moving” and not take off their masks. The two soldiers also banter back and forth like an old married couple, which keeps the situation lighthearted despite its severity.
“Not only did the iconic World of Disney store open this week, but we’ve also spotted some special visitors from a galaxy far, far away,” Disney said on Instagram. “Keep an eye out for First Order Stormtroopers patrolling the area during your next visit to Disney Springs!”
In May, Disney World announced a series of updates for new ticket sales and hotel reservations; dining and experiences and FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours ahead of the attraction's phased reopening beginning on July 11.
The parks will manage attendance through a new reservation system on DisneyWorld.com that will require all guests to make a reservation in advance of their visit to gain entry.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS