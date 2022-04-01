Disney World Celebrates Reopening of All Hotels, Return of Character Greetings
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 01, 2022
Officials from Walt Disney World Resort revealed that every hotel in the Disney Resorts Collection has reopened to the public for the first time since March 2020.
With the reopening of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort for the first time since the pandemic began, every hotel on the Disney World property is now open to the public. As part of the festivities, guests were once again able to play, dine and enjoy their favorite sports-themed areas.
Cast members at neighboring Disney Resort hotels celebrated the monumental milestone, sharing memories and excitement at the property’s achievement. Disney World has been working through a phased reopening process that brought back around 70,000 cast members in a variety of roles that bring to life the theme park’s world-class service.
The Disney Resorts Collection offers special benefits, including early theme park entry during the 50th Anniversary celebration and complimentary on-site transportation.
Guests staying in Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts have even more time to celebrate milestones, with access to extended evening hours in select theme parks on select nights.
The company also announced it would reintroduce traditional character greetings at Disneyland and Disney World theme parks, as well as on Disney Cruise Line ships, starting as early as April 18.
Positive coronavirus-related data and guidance led Disney to bring back the character greetings and dining experiences in phases throughout the spring and early summer, in line with health and safety protocols.
Earlier this week, Disney World officials announced the annual Earth Week Celebration at the Animal Kingdom theme park would take place on April 18-24.
In addition, Disney's H2O Glow After Hours is returning to Typhoon Lagoon Water Park at Disney World this summer. The theme park also announced the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction would open soon at Magic Kingdom.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS