Elite Family Friendly Resorts in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico offers lovely beaches and lush nature that families can enjoy with fun activities at world-class resorts. Here's a look at some of the best designed for all family members to enjoy days of adventure and fun on the fabulous beaches and in the spectacular rainforests of this beautiful Caribbean island.
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort
This all-inclusive resort is ideal for families enjoying adventure activities from the beach to lush jungles. In addition, it offers many fun options for all ages, including three colossal lagoon pools (Relaxation Pool, Activity Pool, and the Margaritaville Vacation Club), plus a large 20,000 square feet solarium next to the beach.
In the area near the pool, families can take part in several creative activities, including basic Spanish classes, rock painting, kite flying, Cam Jam Challenge, Jenga, basketball, giant water pong, chess, aquatic gym, hair braiding, yoga classes, and feeding iguanas, among others. In addition, families have two miles of exclusive access to the beach, where kids can design sand sculptures and compete in obstacle courses, volleyball, and soccer. Guests can even join other families to observe birds on expeditions through the vast nature of this area, such as El Yunque Rainforest or Junglequi Zipline Park.
Also, guests can enjoy hours of fun at one of the two golf courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar, designed by Troon Golf, a leader in golf club management. They can also play on any of the resort's 11 tennis courts and enjoy relaxing massages and body treatments at Mandara Spa, a 7,000-square-foot sanctuary that offers botanical treatments and meditation areas facing the sea. Plus, adults can try their luck at the casino in the evenings by playing slot machines, Bingo, Blackjack, Roulette, and Texas Hold 'em, among other games.
Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa
Located half a mile from a private beach in southwestern Puerto Rico, this luxurious resort, set amidst extensive tropical gardens, is perfect for families because of its great choice of activities for all ages. The Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa is ideal for families seeking water sports due to its extensive activities, including snorkeling and diving. In addition, at the water sports center, families can rent kayaks or sail the Caribbean from the resort jetty.
At Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa, kids and adults enjoy the tranquility of the Caribbean's crystal blue waters and the adventures the resort offers them, such as boat tours of the area to get to know the habitats of natural life. They'll also enjoy extraordinary sunsets with exclusive onboard services, including refreshing drinks and personal assistance from specialized guides.
Families can explore the beautiful marine life by renting a complete set of snorkeling equipment. The service includes swimming lessons, two-tank diving adventures, Discover Scuba Guilligan adventure, Snorkeling adventure in Guilligan, and Learn to SCUBA. The excellent diving area is located in a part of the Guánica Biosphere Reserve, an extraordinary reef coral that offers abundant tropical marine life. In this area, divers can observe large species such as sharks, rays, barracudas, turtles, and manatees, among others.
Villa Montaña Beach Resort
This resort in Isabela, Puerto Rico, is located in a privileged area of 35 acres of lush vegetation along three miles of beach that, in addition to offering an impressive natural spectacle, is ideal for families, even those traveling with their pets.
At Villa Montaña Beach Resort, family members will be treated to hours of entertainment with experiences designed for each of them. They can choose from several activities, such as bike rides along the beach, two-hour horseback riding along the coast and mountains, kitesurfing, surfing, scuba diving sessions near the beach, and snorkeling to enjoy a fantastic diversity of marine life.
For the older family members, there are trails to run along the region's tropical forests, beaches, and mountains. They can also enjoy exciting moments practicing deep-sea or light-tackle fishing on the resort's beach. The Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen golf courses are also nearby.
The family's youngest members can enjoy exciting moments by gliding in the great waves of the area, traditional surfing, and kitesurfing on kites up to 10 meters long. The winter season produces around three to five days a week of kiteable conditions. In addition to spending a few days full of adventure and sporting thrills, families have access to several delectable restaurants with international menus in relaxed settings and seafront locations.
The gastronomic creations, led by the Puerto Rican chef Rafael Grau, are prepared with products from local farms and fishermen from the local coast. At The Eclipse Restaurant, families can choose from an eclectic menu of international dishes, including traditional Neapolitan pizza, signature cocktails, and fresh catch of the day from the resort's beaches.
El Conquistador Resort
This resort, located in the community of Fajardo, is designed to satisfy the taste of families, couples, and groups, with amenities and experiences to enjoy in the middle of the lush nature of the Rainforest El Yunque.
In this natural reserve, families will find many trails and waterfalls. Afterward, they can tour through historical sites in Old San Juan, where the El Morro Fort is located, or take a kayaking tour through the famous bioluminescent bay, one of the only five in the world exhibiting this extraordinary natural phenomenon. Another place not to be missed is Hacienda Carabali, located between the Anvil National Rainforest and the Atlantic Ocean. Here, children will have fun with horseback adventures and various activities designed for families to enjoy extraordinary animal and plant diversity.
Undoubtedly the favorite place of children is the Water Park Coqui. This luxurious water park features waterfalls and an artificial river where families sail aboard an inflatable boat while enjoying the sounds of nature. Families will also find various playgrounds and splashing areas in the large infinity pool overlooking the ocean. The main attractions are three stunning slides over 60 feet high where kids and adults glide at high speeds. In the "Sleeping Giant," visitors experience a drop from 40 feet and an extraordinary view from its suspension bridge overlooking the jungle.
The Conquistador Resort has 299 rooms and suites with views of the Caribbean. In addition, guests will enjoy private balconies 300 feet above sea level in the Las Brisas Wing or right on the beach if they choose accommodations in La Marina Village.
