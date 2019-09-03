Experience the Heart of Jamaica in Ocho Rios
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Codie Liermann September 03, 2019
The island of Jamaica is home to lush rainforests, an oasis for snorkelers and divers and known for being the birthplace of reggae music.
Moon Palace Jamaica, one of the Palace Resorts properties, encompasses all of these features of the island to create a paradise within a paradise for visitors. The resort is located in Ocho Rios and offers everything a tropical Caribbean vacation should include.
Whether it’s a family reconnecting, parents enjoying time away or a couple planning a honeymoon or a dream destination wedding, this resort has everything needed to experience a laid-back, all-inclusive vacation.
Variety of Accommodations
Starting with deluxe resort and ocean view rooms, guests will enjoy the feel of a home away from home. There is also an option to upgrade to a room with a balcony or a walk-out suite.
Families traveling together may opt for a family deluxe suite which includes two rooms—one with a king bed and another with two double beds. Travelers wanting to splurge on the nicest room categories can enjoy either a two-bedroom presidential suite or a governor suite. Both categories are spacious and have spectacular views.
Endless Activities
No matter what the age is, guests can enjoy endless activities at Moon Palace Jamaica. A number of watersports are available including kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkeling. There is also a FlowRider Double Wave Simulator for guests who want to get even more adventurous.
The kids in the group can enjoy all sorts of fun in the Playroom. They can choose from air hockey tables, building blocks, arcade games and a kitchen play area. There is even an outdoor water park to splash around in.
These activities, along with the spa, evening entertainment and island excursions, allow visitors to stay active during their stay.
Unlimited Dining
When it comes to dining, it’s impossible to go hungry—or thirsty—at this resort. There are fine dining options including La Gondola, an Italian restaurant, and Momo, which serves pan-Asian cuisine.
Both the Sundeck and Pier 8 offer stunning views of both the ocean and mountains, and the Snack Bar is a casual beachfront spot serving tropical drinks and delicious snacks.
After dinner, guests can enjoy the intimate atmosphere of the Piano Bar, the upscale club vibe at Noir or the sporty spirit of Loud Bar. There’s no need to leave the hotel in search of nightlife since there is plenty available right on the property.
Resort Credit
One of the best parts of a vacation to Moon Palace Jamaica is that guests receive resort credits included in their stay. This money can be spent on spa treatments, golf, tours and other experiences.
Visitors receive $500 for three nights, $750 for four nights, $1500 for five to eight nights, and it continues to increase with each additional night. These resort credits are the cherry on top and aid in making an already excellent vacation even better.
For more information on Palace Resorts, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS