Explore Ancient Ruins, Swim With Dolphins in Riviera Maya
When staying at the UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico, there’s so much to do and explore outside of the resort.
Guests can book a selection of reputable tours from the resort’s Vacation Makers on-property or via its website. One such excursion is a family-friendly adventure that combines interactions with one of the most beloved sea creatures of the world with a trip through history.
The Tulum & Dolphin Interaction tour is $219 and includes a guided tour through the mysterious and well-preserved Tulum archaeological zone, once a fortified city built by the Maya in the thirteenth century. With a watchtower and temple complex, Tulum is a beautiful site to visit to learn about the region’s pre-Columbian history, located right on the coast of the Caribbean Sea.
The second part of the excursion is a swim with dolphins experience. Learn about the incredible intelligence of these mammals before swimming alongside them or simply watching them play together in the ocean. The tour is suitable for children of all ages as well as adults.
Another excursion option includes the dolphin interaction plus a trip to swim in one of the area’s mysterious cenotes, a limestone cavern filled with water the ancient Maya believed were gateways into the underworld. A guide takes guests through the jungle to a cenote, where they can swim and experience these natural wonders for themselves before heading off to enjoy meeting dolphins.
Other excursions include a sunset catamaran cruise, complete with wine and snacks, a curated Tulum day trip that includes a trip to the archaeological site, a dinner and a snorkeling excursion along the coast, or excursions to other nearby archaeological zones, like Muyil or Cobá.
There are so many experiences to discover while vacationing in Riviera Maya, and many can be enjoyed during a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya.
