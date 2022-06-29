Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
The time has finally come to travel again, and the leaders in love and romance at Sandals Resorts are welcoming couples who are inspired to rediscover the vibrant tropical paradise that is Nassau, Bahamas.
Newly reopened in February following a $55-million transformation, Sandals Royal Bahamian stands ready to provide the luxury all-inclusive beach vacation you’ve been yearning for.
Just a short jaunt from Miami, this sunny tropical destination delivers everything guests could want in one convenient stay. And, the resort itself is only a 15-minute transfer from the local airport, minutes from downtown Nassau’s many attractions, tours, shopping, dining, casinos and more.
With its recent reopening, Sandals Royal Bahamian rolled out new programming for early check-ins, called ‘The Breakaway’, which pulls out all the stops for the ultimate guest welcome experience. Early arrivals receive a signature cocktail, then a dedicated hostess leads them directly to a relaxation lounge where they can freshen up and proceed straight to the pool to unwind, while resort staff takes care of the rest of their check-in.
The adults-only property also added two New River Pools, which lend their refreshing water to the resort’s 10,000-plus square feet of freshwater swimming pools—some of the most impressive on the island.
Other all-new features include the Island Village, where designers drew inspiration for the soft pastel color palette and locally-derived design touches from the Bahamian archipelago itself. Island Village celebrates the easy-going spirit of the islands by blending traditional elements with a thoughtful, modern approach to luxury. The suites in this section provide optimal seclusion, with a private patio where guests can step right into their own private plunge pool. Overlooking the resort’s lush tropical gardens, the intimate outdoor area also includes a bistro set and Tranquility Soaking Tub.
The renewed resort also boasts new Beachfront Swim-Up Suites, which are likewise in the Love Nest Butler category, situated just steps away from the powdery sand and surf. Besides the spectacular views and easy beach access, guests also enjoy zero-entry access to an exclusive infinity-edge, swim-up pool.
Another new addition is the relaxing Coconut Grove beachfront lounge, where guests can kick back during the day under the shade of coconut palms, then come back at night to enjoy live music and entertainment outdoors.
Sandals Royal Bahamian is also Nassau’s only resort with its own private island. The exclusive island hideaway of Sandals Barefoot Cay is included in your stay. It boasts all the amenities of a complete resort, including a private beach, pool, jacuzzi, two dining experiences, chic entertainment and much more. Surrounded by colorful coral reefs, this serene private paradise is only five minutes away from the main resort via the Sandals Love Runner Boat.
Plus, it’s an easy “hop” to nearby sister resort at Sandals Exuma for guests who fancy a split-stay vacation. It’s also the perfect option for a day trip where you can swim with the famous Bahamian beach-going pigs in idyllic Caribbean waters.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-bahamian.
