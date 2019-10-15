Fairmont Surpasses Ritz-Carlton as Business Travelers' Favorite Hotel Brand
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor October 15, 2019
Move over Ritz-Carlton, business travelers have a new favorite hotel brand.
A new report from Business Travel News reveals that Fairmont has nudged Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton brand out of the top slot when it comes to luxury travel.
Ritz-Carlton had held the top position for several years but as of 2019 is in second behind Accor’s Fairmont.
But it’s only fair to point out that the difference between the two brands was a mere 0.11 points, according to Business Travel News.
The rankings come courtesy of travel buyers who graded the brands on a scale of one to six, the publication reported.
Grand Hyatt took the number three spot, coming in just 0.04 points behind. Yet another well-known brand, Loews, also made into the top-ranked contenders this year for business travelers.
Fairmont joined the Accor brand in 2016. The hotel ranked well for its cleanliness, attractive facilities, meeting facilities, partnership approach to negotiating rates, communication with travel buyers and price-to-value relationship, according to Business Travel News.
"The thing really concerning buyers is not just rate anymore,” GoldSpring Consulting partner Neil Hammond told Business Travel News. "It's being flexible on the cancellation terms, which we know have been an issue. It's being strategic, and the amenities are very important. And if you look at the key things that moved [Fairmont], their focus on being flexible, which they were leading on last year, put them in top place."
The Ritz-Carlton meanwhile, scored well in a number of categories including on-property service staff, traveler wellness, safety and security standards, and data and reporting.
"Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our corporate travel buyers that book our hotels globally," Marriott global brand officer and luxury portfolio leader Tina Edmundson, told Business Travel News. "Ritz-Carlton hotels, in particular, are in high demand due to the level of security that corporate travel buyers know is in place at these hotels." Edmundson also has seen an increased interest in sustainability from guests. The brand also is "laser-focused" on "unique and exceptional experiences, wellness offerings and using technology to enhance the guest experience."
The third-ranked contender, Grand Hyatt, earned points for its strategic locations for business needs, and came in second for sales staff, flexibility in negotiating amenities and communication with travel buyers, said Business Travel News.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS