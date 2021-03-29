First Hotel on Tennessee's Famed Beale Street Set to Debut This Spring
March 29, 2021
Memphis’s popular Beale Street will welcome the Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis in mid-April this year.
The first fully-service Hyatt hotel in Memphis and only fifteen minutes away from the Memphis International Airport, the hotel is poised to become a great home base for any Memphis adventure.
The pet-friendly hotel features a fun, modern design that pays homage to the city’s musical culture. Each of its 227 guest rooms and 12 suites feature rainfall showers, oversized windows and flat-screen TVs.
The party begins at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, with a pool and large pool deck with private cabanas. At CIMAS guests can enjoy views of the Hernando de Soto Bridge while enjoying Latin American-inspired dishes. Beck & Call, a rooftop whiskey bar complete with fire pits is downtown Memphis’ newest rooftop bar.
The hotel will offer 9,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, part of which was the historic William C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop.
“Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis will pride itself on offering an immersive experience that transports guests beyond the walls of the hotel to the heart of the action on Beale Street,” said Sarah Titus, general manager. “I’m particularly excited to see our food and beverage experiences come to life and become favorite locales for travelers and locals alike. We’re eager to become a unique launchpad for savvy travelers who are seeking a taste of local flavor and a stay worth sharing.”
Reservations are open for stays starting on April 15, 2021. Those who book using the code CBOPEN receive 15 percent on their stay and a $15 credit for the Lobby Market. The offer is valid for stays through July 31, 2021.
