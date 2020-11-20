Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Fri November 20 2020

Four Season Unveils Itineraries for New Private Jet

Four Four Seasons; customized 48-seat Airbus
Four Seasons' new customized 48-seat Airbus. (Four Seasons Media License)

In keeping with the increasing popularity of private jet travel, Four Seasons will unveil a new Four Seasons Private Jet – a customized 48-seat Airbus – which will debut in spring 2021, and offer a slate of itineraries departing in late 2021 and 2022.

“Since our inaugural journey in 2015, the response has been overwhelming,” said Christian Clerc, president, global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“Many of our trips consistently sell out, often with repeat guests, and as travelers look ahead to the future, we expect to see the same level of interest in our 2022 itineraries. Today’s travelers are choosing brands they trust to place a priority on health and safety while still offering the highest quality product..”

The new “Africa Wonders,” from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan.9, 2022, begins Athens and concludes in Johannesburg, South Africa, visiting The Pyramids in Egypt (day trip); Serengeti, Tanzania; Mauritius; Rwanda; and Victoria Falls, Zambia (day trip).

New Itineraries
Four Seasons is also reprising two guest favorites in 2022: the March Timeless Encounters” and “Ancient Explorer” itineraries.

The March 14-April 16 “March Timeless Encounters” itinerary will start in Kona, Hawaii, and conclude in London, exploring Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Thailand; the Taj Mahal in India (day trip); Dubai; and Prague.

The April 8-May 1 “Ancient Explorer” itinerary will begin in Miami and end in Madrid, visiting Mexico City; Easter Island; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Bangkok or Koh Samui, Thailand; Petra and Wadi Rum, Jordan; The Pyramids in Egypt (day trip; and Taormina, Italy

Limited space is also available on two 2021 departures.

The May 28-June 20 “World of Adventures” itinerary begins in Seattle ends in Miami, visiting Kyoto, Japan; Bali; the Seychelles; Rwanda; Marrakech, Morocco; Bogota, Colombia; and the Galapagos Islands.

The Nov. 27-Dec. 20 “International Intrigue program starts in Seattle and concludes in Paris, exploring Kyoto; Hoi An, Vietnam; the Maldives, the Serengeti; Marrakech; Budapest; and St. Petersburg, Russia.

The private jet, which will be operated by TCS World Travel, will adhere to Four Seasons’ rigorous Lead With Care Health and safety protocols.

Claudette Covey
