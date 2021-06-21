Four Seasons Breaks Ground on Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 21, 2021
Four Seasons Hotels & Resort broke ground on a development project situated between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.
The project, which is scheduled to debut in mid-2023. is under construction at the Cove Club, a 500-acre private club and community within the Cabo Del Sol development.
Four Seasons is developing the project with Cabo Del Sol’s owner, Oakmont Corporation.
The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol will include 74 guestrooms and casitas, 17 suites and five villas, along with 61 branded residences.
The property will also feature family, adult and spa pools, an eclectic array of dining options, a signature Four Seasons spa, a fitness facility, a kid’s club and an open-air Mercado selling goods from upscale vendors.
The interior design is being handled by Meyer Davis Studio and the architecture by Robert Glazier.
The development is being designed to blend harmoniously into the landscape “with low-slung, ocean-facing villas with clay barrel tile roofs, white masonry walls and colonnaded arches,” Four Seasons said.
“Both hotel rooms and residences will provide an open, airy feel with plush upholstery, clean hues and patterns throughout, while the landscaping incorporates lush coastal desert plantings such as palm trees, red plumeria, jacaranda and bougainvillea.”
The project is Four Seasons’ second t in the Los Cabos area. It opened Four Season Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas in October 2019.
Advance sales have topped $100 million for private residences, the company said.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Cabo San Lucas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS