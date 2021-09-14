Fully Remodeled Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess Now Open
Hotel & Resort Princess Hotels & Resorts Rich Thomaselli September 14, 2021
The renovations are done; the remodeling is complete, and Princess Hotels & Resorts' Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess have opened for business again in all their new glory.
The hotels held simultaneous reopenings on Friday, Sept. 10, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
There are 665 combined rooms at the two hotels, including 124 Family Rooms at the Tropical Deluxe Princess that allow two adults and up to three children in two separate rooms, including a bathroom in each room.
There is also a new Water Club for kids and teenagers.
In addition, the Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess feature:
– Free Wi-Fi in the rooms and common areas
– Nine combined restaurants: Buffet, Beach club/Snack, Italian, Tex-Mex, Asian/Teppanyaki, Dominican, Brazilian (roddizio), Cava and Seafood, as well as a cafeteria and an Ice Cream Parlor
– Nine bars and a 24-hour Sports bar
In addition to nine Honeymoon Suites, both hotels are offering a Platinum Package, which allows guests to opt for more exclusive and personalized services, featuring premium drinks, 24-hour room service, Premium Wifi and private beach area with waiter service, among other amenities.
For those traveling on business, the new meeting rooms are ideal for seminars, conferences and all kinds of events, as well as spaces designed to carry out weddings and any other type of special celebrations.
