Getting To Know Palladium Hotel Group
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group TravelPulse Staff December 07, 2022
Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain emerging in the 1960s. Recognized globally for its success in the hospitality industry, the chain currently exists in six countries and includes 50 properties throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe. Palladium operates under various brands and sub-brands oriented towards distinct market segments, each focused on offering clients a personalized experience.
Palladium operates nine brands in all, with hotels located in prime locations throughout the world's most coveted regions. The group diversifies, grows, and adjusts to satisfy, with each brand striving to offer the best hotels and resorts for its target segment.
The Grand Palladium comprises several properties, including the Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Colonial Resort & Spa, White Sand Resort & Spa, and Riviera Resort & Spa & the Royal Suites. The Royal Suites are situated on the Riviera side and are premium suites while the Kantenah and Colonial are joined together and share resources like kitchens, freezers, storage and offices. The White Sand and Riviera do the same.
Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa has seven different a la carte restaurants (one exclusive to Family Selection) to enjoy the best gastronomic offer, top-quality products, and five-star luxury services.
It includes private check-in and concierge services and unique amenities such as a separate lounge, terrace with Jacuzzi, and office area. Guests can also look forward to a swim-up pool and an excellent location near the beach of Costa Mujeres in a 123 square-meter room with a separate living room, terrace with Jacuzzi, and exclusive services.
This new hotel complex in Quintana Roo has excellent attributes to be considered as your next vacation option. Some of its can't-miss features are a clean and transparent beach, free of sargassum, a great variety of restaurants, and diverse entertainment activities.
In this part of the Mexican Caribbean, guests can walk along the seashore feeling its white sand and swim in inviting waters with beautiful blue tones. Enjoy long mornings lounging on a comfortable chair while enjoying all the drinks you want, thanks to the all-inclusive plan known as Infinite Indulgence.
This property is located on a peninsula with a beautiful white sand beach facing the turquoise seas of the Mexican Caribbean and surrounded by abundant jungle, making it perfect for connecting with nature. It is also ideal for snorkeling, kite surfing, or tanning.
Cancun's hotel zone has more atmosphere. It is a favorite among young people, especially spring breakers. Playa Mujeres is a newer area of Cancun and farther away from the airport.
In conjunction with TRS Coral Hotel, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa has 45 consumption centers, including bars and restaurants. It has designed 30 cocktail menus with a total of 285 drinks.
World-Class Spa Services
Located on a second floor, this pool inside the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness offers a gorgeous sea view while guests' bodies are immersed in its warm waters. And this is not the only corner of this spa that guests will love. Its hydrotherapy circuit and massage cabins with their own sauna are also not to be missed.
Remarkable Restaurants
Three of the 13 restaurants in both hotels are among our favorites, including Chang Thai (Thai), Sumptuori (Japanese) and Bhogali (Indian) for their specialties in the cuisine of those three countries and their decoration, music, and atmosphere that transport guests to those enigmatic cultures. All three are located in the Village Mall area.
Endless Entertainment
You will never spend a dull day at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa. For example, in some pools, entertainers take the time to organize volleyball games or lively water exercises, giant Chinese checkers and chess boards, ping pong tables, bicycles for spinning, and yoga classes.
Captivating daily and nightly entertainment is a staple of Palladium Hotel Group.
