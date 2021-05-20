Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Thu May 20 2021

Hilton Announces 11 New Lifestyle Brand Hotels

May 20, 2021

Tempo Boston Fenway
Exterior Rendering of Tempo Boston Fenway (photo via Hilton)

Hilton has officially announced that Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton, two of the company’s lifestyle brands, will grow to include 11 new hotels.

Located across the globe in key cities like Seattle, Tulum, Mexico City and Rotterdam, these lifestyle brands are expected to double within the next five years and will expand to 17 more countries in the next 10 years.

Tempo by Hilton officially launched last year and offers guests an approachable and thoughtfully designed property where they can rest and recharge. Tempo hotels include flexible meeting and working spaces for traveling professionals, as well as full gyms with Peloton equipment.

New properties in the Tempo by Hilton brand include Tempo Boston Fenway, located just steps from Fenway Park, which is slated to open in 2023; the Tempo New York City Manhattan Downtown World Trade Center Area hotel, which will open in 2023 and is located in the heart of the Financial District; and Tempo Seattle Downtown, opening in 2024, featuring 23 stories and a great rooftop lounge and bar.

Motto Rotterdam
Exterior Rendering of Motto Rotterdam (photo via Hilton)

The Motto by Hilton brand offers micro-hotels, offering guests affordable, smaller sized accommodations for those who spent most of their time outside of their rooms. The rooms themselves feature a one-of-a-kind linking design for groups of friends or families to easily share their spaces together. Motto Washington D.C. City Center and Motto Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square opened in 2020 and 2021, respectively and plans to open several new properties.

Motto Tulum
Rendering of Motto Tulum's Guestroom (photo via Hilton)

The Motto Rotterdam Blaak will open in 2022 and was developed in a former bank building, within close distance to popular tourist areas. Motto Tulum will open in 2022 as well, and will feature an eco-friendly design in the heart of the city. Motto Mexico City Condesa-Roma will open in 2024 in the historic and artistic Condesa neighborhood.

“We are excited to announce Motto’s continued expansion and to provide guests with a fresh approach to travel,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton. “As people begin to feel comfortable traveling again, our new Motto properties will allow guests to connect with the neighborhood culture by providing authentic and locally-minded experiences in the most desirable urban destinations in the world.”

To learn more or to see a full list of expansions, please click here.

