Hilton Opens New Conrad Punta de Mita Resort in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit
Hotel & Resort Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit September 01, 2020
Hilton announced the opening of the new Conrad Punta de Mita Resort in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit on September 1.
The resort features a pristine two-mile-long beach and 324 rooms in an effortless style reminiscent of the natural world.
The design style, called Huichol, reflects the belief that transformation happens through a connection to nature, which is found throughout the resort with open-air walkways and lush vegetation.
“The opening of Conrad Punta de Mita marks an important milestone for Hilton, as we bring Conrad-level style, service and experiences to the shores of Riviera Nayarit,” said Jorge Giannattasio, Hilton’s senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean & Latin America.
“As one of Mexico’s most sought-after destinations, Punta de Mita is the perfect location for the newest addition to our luxury portfolio in the region – and we can’t wait for our guests to discover the inspired experiences that await at Conrad Punta de Mita.”
The resort is currently providing guests with an introductory “Hola Conrad” offer: for stays four nights or more, guests can book rates starting at $349 per night. The deal includes luxury round trip airport transfers, $100 resort credit and complimentary access to the Conrad SPA wet areas.
The resort is also a part of Hilton’s new “Work From Paradise” offer.
For more information, please contact your local travel advisor or visit ConradPuntadeMita.com.
